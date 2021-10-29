Box: Washington 35, Capital City 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Capital City
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Washington
|7
|14
|14
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Capital City
|1-9
|1-4
|128/13
|340/34
|Washington
|7-3
|3-2
|313/31
|263/26
First Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:07
Second Quarter
W: Landon Boston 1 run (kick failed), 6:17
W: Landon Boston 3 run (Cam Millheiser run), 3:06
Third Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 43 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00
W: Devon Deckelman 12 run (Luke Johnson kick), 0:55
Fourth Quarter
C: Beanland 8 run (Boyer run), 0:23
