Box: Washington 35, Capital City 8
1234Final
Capital City00088
Washington71414035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Capital City1-91-4128/13340/34
Washington7-33-2313/31263/26

First Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:07

Second Quarter

W: Landon Boston 1 run (kick failed), 6:17

W: Landon Boston 3 run (Cam Millheiser run), 3:06

Third Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 43 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00

W: Devon Deckelman 12 run (Luke Johnson kick), 0:55

Fourth Quarter

C: Beanland 8 run (Boyer run), 0:23

