Box: Washington 35, Pacific 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|21
|0
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|0-2
|0-0
|12/6
|84/42
|Washington
|2-0
|0-0
|89/44
|13/6
Second Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:19
W: Jason Sides 17 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:35
W: Conner Maher 52 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
W: Louis Paule 12 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:24
W: Cole Nahlik 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:51
