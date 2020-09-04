 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 35, Pacific 0
Box: Washington 35, Pacific 0

1234Final
Pacific00000
Washington02101435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific0-20-012/684/42
Washington2-00-089/4413/6

Second Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:19

W: Jason Sides 17 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:35

W: Conner Maher 52 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

W: Louis Paule 12 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:24

W: Cole Nahlik 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:51

