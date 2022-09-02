Box: Washington 41, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|7
|7
|21
|6
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|41/41
|Washington
|1-1
|0-0
|69/69
|29/29
First Quarter
Was: Landon Boston 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00
Second Quarter
Was: Devon Deckelman 26 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:42
Third Quarter
Was: Devon Deckelman 34 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:02
Was: Casey Olszowka 15 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:23
Was: Landon Boston 26 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:16
Fourth Quarter
Was: Ian Junkin 1 run (kick failed), 8:29