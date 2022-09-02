 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Washington 41, Warrenton 0

  • 0
1234Final
Warrenton00000
Washington7721641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-10-00/041/41
Washington1-10-069/6929/29

People are also reading…

First Quarter

Was: Landon Boston 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00

Second Quarter

Was: Devon Deckelman 26 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:42

Third Quarter

Was: Devon Deckelman 34 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:02

Was: Casey Olszowka 15 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:23

Was: Landon Boston 26 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:16

Fourth Quarter

Was: Ian Junkin 1 run (kick failed), 8:29

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News