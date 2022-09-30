Box: Washington 45, Fort Zumwalt East 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|14
|17
|7
|7
|45
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-3
|2-2
|229/38
|111/18
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-5
|0-4
|74/12
|156/26
First Quarter
W: Landon Boston 38 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:16
W: Landon Boston 38 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
W: Hanon Jarvis 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:01
W: Devon Deckelman 23 FG, 7:39
W: Landon Boston 63 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
W: Ian Junkin 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:17
Fourth Quarter
W: Tyrese Thurmon 63 pass from Ian Junkin (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:21
F: Ty Rudd 8 run (Javion Braddix kick), 1:00