Box: Washington 45, Fort Zumwalt East 7

1234Final
Washington14177745
Fort Zumwalt East00077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington3-32-2229/38111/18
Fort Zumwalt East1-50-474/12156/26

First Quarter

W: Landon Boston 38 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:16

W: Landon Boston 38 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:03

Second Quarter

W: Hanon Jarvis 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:01

W: Devon Deckelman 23 FG, 7:39

W: Landon Boston 63 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:58

Third Quarter

W: Ian Junkin 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:17

Fourth Quarter

W: Tyrese Thurmon 63 pass from Ian Junkin (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:21

F: Ty Rudd 8 run (Javion Braddix kick), 1:00

