Box: Washington 47, Fort Zumwalt East 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|12
|0
|14
|21
|47
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6
|6
|0
|6
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|5-3
|3-2
|243/30
|234/29
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-5
|1-4
|119/15
|208/26
First Quarter
W: Evan Gaither 1 run (kick failed), 8:50
W: Cam Millheiser 15 run (run failed), 4:55
F: Brennan Wilson 2 run (run failed), 0:16
W: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
F: Brennan Wilson 6 run (run failed), 8:57
Third Quarter
W: Landon Boston 19 interception (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01
W: Cam Millheiser 41 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:32
Fourth Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 16 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:54
W: Cam Millheiser 7 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:48
F: Jake Titone 9 pass from Brennan Wilson (run failed), 5:07
W: Wyatt Sneed 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:56
