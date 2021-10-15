 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 47, Fort Zumwalt East 18
1234Final
Washington120142147
Fort Zumwalt East660618
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington5-33-2243/30234/29
Fort Zumwalt East1-51-4119/15208/26

First Quarter

W: Evan Gaither 1 run (kick failed), 8:50

W: Cam Millheiser 15 run (run failed), 4:55

F: Brennan Wilson 2 run (run failed), 0:16

W: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

F: Brennan Wilson 6 run (run failed), 8:57

Third Quarter

W: Landon Boston 19 interception (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01

W: Cam Millheiser 41 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:32

Fourth Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 16 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:54

W: Cam Millheiser 7 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:48

F: Jake Titone 9 pass from Brennan Wilson (run failed), 5:07

W: Wyatt Sneed 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:56

