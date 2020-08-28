Box: Washington 54, Union 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|19
|22
|7
|6
|54
|Union
|0
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-0
|0-0
|54/54
|13/13
|Union
|0-1
|0-0
|13/13
|54/54
First Quarter
W: Cole Nahlik 94 run (kick failed), 9:39
W: Dylan Pape 2 run (kick failed), 5:58
W: Dylan Pape 13 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:53
Second Quarter
U: Ryan Ewald 6 pass from Liam Hughes (Colton Morrow kick), 11:23
W: Cole Nahlik run (Cam Millheiser run), 7:19
W: Louis Paule 1 run (kick failed), 1:00
W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 45 interception (Cam Millheiser run), 0:05
Third Quarter
W: Dylan Pape 16 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:01
Fourth Quarter
W: Dylan Pape 62 run (kick failed), 9:20
U: Ryan Rapert 1 run (run failed), 6:11
