Box: Washington 54, Union 13
1234Final
Washington19227654
Union070613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-00-054/5413/13
Union0-10-013/1354/54

First Quarter

W: Cole Nahlik 94 run (kick failed), 9:39

W: Dylan Pape 2 run (kick failed), 5:58

W: Dylan Pape 13 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:53

Second Quarter

U: Ryan Ewald 6 pass from Liam Hughes (Colton Morrow kick), 11:23

W: Cole Nahlik run (Cam Millheiser run), 7:19

W: Louis Paule 1 run (kick failed), 1:00

W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 45 interception (Cam Millheiser run), 0:05

Third Quarter

W: Dylan Pape 16 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:01

Fourth Quarter

W: Dylan Pape 62 run (kick failed), 9:20

U: Ryan Rapert 1 run (run failed), 6:11

