Box: Washington 56, North Point 15

1234Final
North Point0015015
Washington212213056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point2-61-5128/16243/30
Washington5-34-2340/42126/16

First Quarter

W: Ian Junkin 36 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01

W: Landon Boston 3 run (kick failed), 7:26

W: Landon Boston 3 run (Landon Boston run), 1:40

Second Quarter

W: Ian Junkin 18 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:11

W: Hanon Jarvis 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:56

W: Landon Boston 18 pass from Ian Junkin (Nick Lucido pass from Aden Pecka), 1:50

Third Quarter

W: Ian Junkin 52 run (kick failed), 9:05

N: Brady Trennepohl 49 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Mason Morrow kick), 7:20

W: Mason Bennett 29 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:17

N: Aneas Smith 48 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Tayvian Butcher run), 0:16

