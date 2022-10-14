Box: Washington 56, North Point 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|Washington
|21
|22
|13
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|2-6
|1-5
|128/16
|243/30
|Washington
|5-3
|4-2
|340/42
|126/16
First Quarter
W: Ian Junkin 36 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01
W: Landon Boston 3 run (kick failed), 7:26
W: Landon Boston 3 run (Landon Boston run), 1:40
Second Quarter
W: Ian Junkin 18 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:11
W: Hanon Jarvis 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:56
W: Landon Boston 18 pass from Ian Junkin (Nick Lucido pass from Aden Pecka), 1:50
Third Quarter
W: Ian Junkin 52 run (kick failed), 9:05
N: Brady Trennepohl 49 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Mason Morrow kick), 7:20
W: Mason Bennett 29 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:17
N: Aneas Smith 48 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Tayvian Butcher run), 0:16