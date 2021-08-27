Box: Washington, Illinois 30, Highland 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington, Illinois
|7
|9
|8
|6
|30
|Highland
|0
|13
|7
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|30/30
|20/20
|Highland
|0-1
|0-0
|20/20
|30/30
First Quarter
W: Isaac Materson 32 pass from Noah Berlutt (Paul Storer kick), 7:25
Second Quarter
W: Paul Storer 30 FG, 10:20
H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 7:19
W: Noah Berlutt 14 run (kick failed), 2:12
H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 0:27
Third Quarter
H: Cade Altadonna 16 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:36
W: safety, 4:38
W: 1 run (run failed), 3:08
Fourth Quarter
W: 3 run (pass failed), 7:29