 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington, Illinois 30, Highland 20
0 comments

Box: Washington, Illinois 30, Highland 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Washington, Illinois798630
Highland0137020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington, Illinois1-00-030/3020/20
Highland0-10-020/2030/30

First Quarter

W: Isaac Materson 32 pass from Noah Berlutt (Paul Storer kick), 7:25

Second Quarter

W: Paul Storer 30 FG, 10:20

H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (Joey Geromiller kick), 7:19

W: Noah Berlutt 14 run (kick failed), 2:12

H: Travis Porter 1 run (kick failed), 0:27

Third Quarter

H: Cade Altadonna 16 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Joey Geromiller kick), 9:36

W: safety, 4:38

W: 1 run (run failed), 3:08

Fourth Quarter

W: 3 run (pass failed), 7:29

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News