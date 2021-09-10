 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14
Box: Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

1234Final
Waterloo6223738
Carbondale0001414
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo1-00-049/496/6
Carbondale1-10-088/8866/66

First Quarter

W: Evan Davis 6 run (kick failed), 9:59

Second Quarter

W: Lexi Stephens 27 FG, 10:04

W: Evan Davis 17 run (run failed), 5:51

W: Evan Davis 2 run (run failed), 3:46

W: Wyatt Fink 75 interception (Lexi Stephens kick), 0:51

Third Quarter

W: Lexi Stephens 26 FG, 4:53

Fourth Quarter

C: 25 pass from ( kick), 6:14

W: Evan Davis 12 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 5:34

C: 73 pass from ( kick), 4:58

