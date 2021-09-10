Box: Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|6
|22
|3
|7
|38
|Carbondale
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|1-0
|0-0
|49/49
|6/6
|Carbondale
|1-1
|0-0
|88/88
|66/66
First Quarter
W: Evan Davis 6 run (kick failed), 9:59
Second Quarter
W: Lexi Stephens 27 FG, 10:04
W: Evan Davis 17 run (run failed), 5:51
W: Evan Davis 2 run (run failed), 3:46
W: Wyatt Fink 75 interception (Lexi Stephens kick), 0:51
Third Quarter
W: Lexi Stephens 26 FG, 4:53
Fourth Quarter
C: 25 pass from ( kick), 6:14
W: Evan Davis 12 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 5:34
C: 73 pass from ( kick), 4:58
