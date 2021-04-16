 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 7, Jerseyville 6
Box: Waterloo 7, Jerseyville 6

1234Final
Jerseyville00066
Waterloo70007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville1-30-050/1277/19
Waterloo2-10-0101/2569/17

First Quarter

W: Evan Davis 2 run (Gavin Hearren kick), 2:31

Fourth Quarter

J: Grant Thuer 17 run (run failed), 2:03

