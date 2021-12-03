 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webb City 26, Holt 21
0 comments

Box: Webb City 26, Holt 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Holt7001421
Webb City7712026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt10-14-0465/42169/15
Webb City11-36-3543/49301/27

First Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 23 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 8:26

W: Cade Wilson 1 run (Dante Washington kick), 2:13

Second Quarter

W: Dupree Jackson 3 run (Dante Washington kick), 7:35

Third Quarter

W: Dupree Jackson 6 run (kick failed), 4:22

W: Cade Wilson 13 run (pass failed), 1:25

Fourth Quarter

H: Jackson Smith 18 pass from Owen Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 2:32

H: Isaiah Slaughter 31 pass from Owen Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:46

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News