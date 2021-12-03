Box: Webb City 26, Holt 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|7
|0
|0
|14
|21
|Webb City
|7
|7
|12
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|10-1
|4-0
|465/42
|169/15
|Webb City
|11-3
|6-3
|543/49
|301/27
First Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 23 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 8:26
W: Cade Wilson 1 run (Dante Washington kick), 2:13
Second Quarter
W: Dupree Jackson 3 run (Dante Washington kick), 7:35
Third Quarter
W: Dupree Jackson 6 run (kick failed), 4:22
W: Cade Wilson 13 run (pass failed), 1:25
Fourth Quarter
H: Jackson Smith 18 pass from Owen Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 2:32
H: Isaiah Slaughter 31 pass from Owen Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:46
