Box: Westminster 34, John Burroughs 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Westminster
|7
|7
|7
|13
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|1-3
|0-3
|88/22
|110/28
|Westminster
|2-4
|1-3
|126/32
|196/49
First Quarter
W: Caden Collison 7 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 5:33
Second Quarter
-
Week 7 football roundup: Union defense comes up big in Four Rivers showdown
-
Marquette takes to the air to pick up victory against Kirkwood
-
Smith's late touchdown helps Holt beat Troy, remain unbeaten
-
Mehlville starts fast on way to fifth consecutive rivalry win against Oakville
-
Highland dominates from start to finish in victory over Waterloo
W: LJ Minner 1 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 11:57
Third Quarter
W: Colby Alpert 3 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 1:42
J: Adisa Roberts 68 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 1:21
Fourth Quarter
W: LJ Minner 14 run (kick failed), 6:54
W: LJ Minner 2 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:41
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.