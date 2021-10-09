 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 34, John Burroughs 7
0 comments

Box: Westminster 34, John Burroughs 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
John Burroughs00707
Westminster7771334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs1-30-388/22110/28
Westminster2-41-3126/32196/49

First Quarter

W: Caden Collison 7 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 5:33

Second Quarter

W: LJ Minner 1 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 11:57

Third Quarter

W: Colby Alpert 3 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 1:42

J: Adisa Roberts 68 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 1:21

Fourth Quarter

W: LJ Minner 14 run (kick failed), 6:54

W: LJ Minner 2 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:41

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News