Box: Westminster 35, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|7
|21
|7
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-1
|47/24
|53/26
|Westminster
|2-4
|1-3
|127/64
|189/94
First Quarter
W: Isaac Niekamp 23 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:44
Second Quarter
W: LJ Minner 57 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 11:41
W: LJ Minner 69 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 5:48
W: LJ Minner 6 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 1:30
Third Quarter
W: LJ Minner 2 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:18
