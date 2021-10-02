 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 35, Lutheran South 0
0 comments

Box: Westminster 35, Lutheran South 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lutheran South00000
Westminster7217035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-147/2453/26
Westminster2-41-3127/64189/94

First Quarter

W: Isaac Niekamp 23 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:44

Second Quarter

W: LJ Minner 57 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 11:41

W: LJ Minner 69 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 5:48

W: LJ Minner 6 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 1:30

Third Quarter

W: LJ Minner 2 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 4:18

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News