Box: Windsor (Imperial) 16, Herculaneum 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6
|3
|0
|7
|16
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-0
|0-0
|16/16
|12/12
|Herculaneum
|0-1
|0-0
|12/12
|16/16
First Quarter
W: Conner Begeman 29 pass from Derek Williams (kick failed), 8:13
Second Quarter
W: Derek Williams 34 FG, 11:55
Third Quarter
H: Mike Moloney 24 run (pass failed), 0:33
Fourth Quarter
H: Cole Myers 3 run (run failed), 8:36
W: Derek Williams 90 run (Derek Williams kick), 4:57
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.