 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 16, Herculaneum 12
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 16, Herculaneum 12

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)630716
Herculaneum006612
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-00-016/1612/12
Herculaneum0-10-012/1216/16

First Quarter

W: Conner Begeman 29 pass from Derek Williams (kick failed), 8:13

Second Quarter

W: Derek Williams 34 FG, 11:55

Third Quarter

H: Mike Moloney 24 run (pass failed), 0:33

Fourth Quarter

H: Cole Myers 3 run (run failed), 8:36

W: Derek Williams 90 run (Derek Williams kick), 4:57

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports