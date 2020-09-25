Box: Windsor (Imperial) 35, Portageville 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|28
|7
|0
|0
|35
|Portageville
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-2
|0-1
|82/20
|113/28
|Portageville
|1-4
|0-2
|85/21
|181/45
First Quarter
W: Derek Williams 60 run (Derek Williams kick), 11:41
W: Derek Williams 93 run (Derek Williams kick), 5:35
W: Mike Wolcott 56 run (Derek Williams kick), 3:39
W: Mike Wolcott 60 pass from Derek Williams (Derek Williams kick), 0:43
Second Quarter
W: Derek Williams 7 run (Derek Williams kick), 7:55
Fourth Quarter
P: Benthal 11 pass from Adams (kick failed), 5:58
P: Windsor 34 pass from Adams (Hunt run), 3:48
