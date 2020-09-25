 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 35, Portageville 14
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 35, Portageville 14

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)2870035
Portageville0001414
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)2-20-182/20113/28
Portageville1-40-285/21181/45

First Quarter

W: Derek Williams 60 run (Derek Williams kick), 11:41

W: Derek Williams 93 run (Derek Williams kick), 5:35

W: Mike Wolcott 56 run (Derek Williams kick), 3:39

W: Mike Wolcott 60 pass from Derek Williams (Derek Williams kick), 0:43

Second Quarter

W: Derek Williams 7 run (Derek Williams kick), 7:55

Fourth Quarter

P: Benthal 11 pass from Adams (kick failed), 5:58

P: Windsor 34 pass from Adams (Hunt run), 3:48

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports