|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|1-0
|0-0
|24/24
|20/20
|Breese Central
|0-1
|0-0
|20/20
|24/24
First Quarter
B: Christian Tehandon 6 run (kick failed), 5:51
B: Breden Beckmann 53 pass from Kyle Athmer (pass failed), 1:39
Second Quarter
W: Brandon Noel 2 run (run failed), 2:03
Third Quarter
W: Brandon Noel 38 run (run failed), 8:17
W: Brody Newberry 3 run (run failed), 6:52
W: Brody Newberry 2 run (run failed), 3:34
Fourth Quarter
B: Landon Geragosian 5 pass from Kyle Athmer ( run), 8:16