1234Final
Wood River0618024
Breese Central1200820
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River1-00-024/2420/20
Breese Central0-10-020/2024/24

First Quarter

B: Christian Tehandon 6 run (kick failed), 5:51

B: Breden Beckmann 53 pass from Kyle Athmer (pass failed), 1:39

Second Quarter

W: Brandon Noel 2 run (run failed), 2:03

Third Quarter

W: Brandon Noel 38 run (run failed), 8:17

W: Brody Newberry 3 run (run failed), 6:52

W: Brody Newberry 2 run (run failed), 3:34

Fourth Quarter

B: Landon Geragosian 5 pass from Kyle Athmer ( run), 8:16

