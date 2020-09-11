Box: Wright City 21, Winfield 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|21
|0
|0
|21
|Winfield
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|3-0
|2-0
|84/28
|42/14
|Winfield
|0-2
|0-0
|26/9
|65/22
First Quarter
Wfd: Austin Carson 14 pass from Wade Ellison (Trent Busch kick), 8:29
Second Quarter
W: Dalton Wiser 29 run (kick failed), 0:00
W: Jeremiah Davis 1 run ( run), 0:00
W: Dalton Wiser 12 run (Blaine Niemann kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
Wfd: Rayden Hudson 2 run (Trent Busch kick), 6:20
