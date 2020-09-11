 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 21, Winfield 14
Box: Wright City 21, Winfield 14

1234Final
Wright City0210021
Winfield700714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City3-02-084/2842/14
Winfield0-20-026/965/22

First Quarter

Wfd: Austin Carson 14 pass from Wade Ellison (Trent Busch kick), 8:29

Second Quarter

W: Dalton Wiser 29 run (kick failed), 0:00

W: Jeremiah Davis 1 run ( run), 0:00

W: Dalton Wiser 12 run (Blaine Niemann kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

Wfd: Rayden Hudson 2 run (Trent Busch kick), 6:20

