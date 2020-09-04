 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Wright City 22, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 7
0 comments

Box: Wright City 22, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 7

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234Final
Bishop Ward (Kan.)70007
Wright City0140822
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bishop Ward (Kan.)0-10-17/722/22
Wright City2-02-063/6328/28

First Quarter

B: 4 run ( kick)

Second Quarter

W: Demetrice Le Noir 32 interception (Ian Wolff pass from Hayden Beck)

W: Jake Smith 43 pass from Hayden Beck (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

W: Jake Smith 22 pass from Hayden Beck (Alexander Polston run)

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports