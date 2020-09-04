Box: Wright City 22, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 7

|1
|Final
|Bishop Ward (Kan.)
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wright City
|0
|14
|0
|8
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bishop Ward (Kan.)
|0-1
|0-1
|7/7
|22/22
|Wright City
|2-0
|2-0
|63/63
|28/28
First Quarter
B: 4 run ( kick)
Second Quarter
W: Demetrice Le Noir 32 interception (Ian Wolff pass from Hayden Beck)
W: Jake Smith 43 pass from Hayden Beck (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
W: Jake Smith 22 pass from Hayden Beck (Alexander Polston run)
