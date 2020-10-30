Box: Wright City 26, Orchard Farm 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|7
|19
|0
|0
|26
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|4-4
|1-4
|132/16
|214/27
|Orchard Farm
|5-4
|3-1
|286/36
|211/26
First Quarter
W: Jeremiah Davis 3 run (Blaine Niemann kick)
Second Quarter
W: Jeremiah Davis 5 run (Blaine Niemann kick)
W: Jeremiah Davis 22 run (kick failed)
W: Jeremiah Davis 82 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
O: 61 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
O: 78 pass from (pass failed)
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.