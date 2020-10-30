 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 26, Orchard Farm 12
Box: Wright City 26, Orchard Farm 12

1234Final
Wright City7190026
Orchard Farm006612
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City4-41-4132/16214/27
Orchard Farm5-43-1286/36211/26

First Quarter

W: Jeremiah Davis 3 run (Blaine Niemann kick)

Second Quarter

W: Jeremiah Davis 5 run (Blaine Niemann kick)

W: Jeremiah Davis 22 run (kick failed)

W: Jeremiah Davis 82 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

O: 61 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

O: 78 pass from (pass failed)

