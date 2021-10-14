Breese Central Cougars at Columbia Eagles

On Central: Won five in a row. Only loss this season came to crosstown rival Mater Dei, 21-7. ... Beat Columbia 18-12 in the spring season and has won two of the last three. ... Three wins this season have come by a touchdown or less. A win over Columbia would secure the Cahokia Mississippi conference title. … Senior quarterback Landon Geragosian has passed for 826 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Miguel Velazquez has rushed for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Marcus Price has rushed for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Hamon has eight receptions for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Braden Revermann has 14 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. Six players have at least one touchdown reception. … At linebacker Velazquez has 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Justin Walsh has made 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive end Zach Malcomb has made 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At defensive back Geragosian has made three of the Cougars 11 interceptions.