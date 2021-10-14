Breese Central Cougars at Columbia Eagles

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Breese Central 6-1 overall, 4-0 Cahokia Mississippi; Columbia 4-3, 3-1.
Last week: Breese Central 42, Roxana 35; Columbia 46, Salem 7.
Stream: NFHSnetwork.com, search Columbia.
On Central: Won five in a row. Only loss this season came to crosstown rival Mater Dei, 21-7. ... Beat Columbia 18-12 in the spring season and has won two of the last three. ... Three wins this season have come by a touchdown or less. A win over Columbia would secure the Cahokia Mississippi conference title. … Senior quarterback Landon Geragosian has passed for 826 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Miguel Velazquez has rushed for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Marcus Price has rushed for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Hamon has eight receptions for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Braden Revermann has 14 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. Six players have at least one touchdown reception. … At linebacker Velazquez has 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Justin Walsh has made 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive end Zach Malcomb has made 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At defensive back Geragosian has made three of the Cougars 11 interceptions.
On Columbia: Won back-to-back games to stay eligible for the playoffs. ... Lost the spring season game with Central 18-12 but has won eight of the last 10 meetings. … Junior quarterback Dominic Voegele has passed for 705 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 390 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle McConachie has rushed for 595 yards and eight touchdowns. Six receivers have at least one touchdown reception. … At defensive back Voegele has made 51 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Owen Brewer has made 49 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive end Carter Hicks has made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.