Breese Central downs Freeburg to claim rivalry trophy

FREEBURG — When he touched the trophy, it was more electrifying than any touchdown catch.

Breese Central senior receiver Braden Rivermann felt goosebumps as he held up the, "Roots Rivalry" trophy in celebration on Friday evening.

"That trophy has meant so much for our coach, our team and our whole community at Central," Rivermann said. "We've been preaching what Al Warnecke taught us at the school. His legacy lives on through us. Keeping that with us just keeps a little bit part of him with us."

The trophy stays with the Cougars one more year after Breese Central knocked off Freeburg 31-19 in a Cahokia Conference clash.

"Just talked a lot to these guys about what Al Warnecke has meant to this school and how much they embodied what he was all about," Breese Central coach Brian Short said. "It means a lot when you represent that guy’s name and tonight he would have been very proud of us."

Breese Central (3-1, 1-0 Cahokia) has won the last four meetings between the rivals.

The Roots Rivalry game was dedicated in 2016 in memory of Warnecke and Andy Lehman. Warnecke, who passed away in 2014, was the Breese Central athletics director and baseball coach. Lehman was the Freeburg superintendent for 13 years before passing away in 2016.

"To win this game, it's awesome," Breese Central senior quarterback Conner Freeze said. "It means so much to us."

In an eerie reminder of last year's meeting, Freeburg came out on fire, scoring the first 13 points before Breese Central was able to find its groove.

Its groove was the Freeze-to-Rivermann connection.

The senior duo connected nine times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

On both touchdowns, the senior receiver outjumped the defender for the score, one from 32 yards out in the second quarter and the last one from 23 yards out in the third quarter to give Breese Central the lead for good.

"He’s a great football player," Freeburg coach Ron Stuart said. "Our guy was there to make that play. But that kid just made the play over the top of him. You can’t do anything about that."

Freeze finished 14-for-20 for 230 yards wit, three scores and one interception.

But the quarterback's night wasn't done.

With 10 minutes left in regulation, Breese Central leaned heavily on Freeze, running him 11 times on that drive before Conner Lewis bullied his way into the end zone on a short run.

Freeburg (3-1, 0-1) held the lead throughout the first half, outgaining Breese Central in total yards 232-119.

Junior athlete Cole Stuart was a nightmare no matter where he lined up.

Stuart went 6-for-10 through the air for 55 yards and a score. He also rushed the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a TD before making two receptions for 19 yards.

"We knew all along that Cole would be a handful," Short said. "We were in the right spots a lot of times. That first play, the punt over his head, I knew we were in trouble. When it’s basketball on the football field, he makes it look easy."

But Breese Central tightened up on defense in the second half, only allowing 119 yards and just one score, a 47-yard touchdown pass from Stuart to senior AJ Banks.

"They’ve got a lot of guts, it’s just getting the experience and getting them to understand the faith in what we’re doing and that second half was proof," Short said.

Stuart's message to the team afterward was a simple one.

"These younger guys who are juniors haven’t been beaten at the lower level," Stuart said. "Having that first loss, how can we handle that adversity? That’s the biggest thing. We’ll see what team we are when we return to work on Monday."