Breese Central falls to Sacred Heart-Griffin in Class 4A quarterfinal

The hosts led 48-7 at the break and the entire second half was played with a running clock.

"An absolute buzzsaw," Central coach Brian Short said of the Cyclones. "Our guys got a real close up look at what we want to be someday. The more we knock on this door, the better we'll get to be."

The Cougars were looking to reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Central senior quarterback Landon Geragosian was under siege all afternoon long but still managed to lead his team on an 11-play, 80 yard scoring march in the second period.

"Their D-line was whipping us all night long," Geragosian said. "We couldn't punch a hole through, we couldn't get through."

Geragosian capped off the lone point-producing drive with a 29-yard TD toss to junior Braden Revermann.

"We had high expectations of running the ball a lot," said Geragosian, who hit on 13 of 29 passes for 131 yards.

Central managed just 43 yards on the ground.

The Cyclones were not only unstoppable, but they did their damage in quick, short bursts. Their first four TDs came on drives of 1:04, 1:37, 41 seconds and 2:10.