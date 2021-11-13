Breese Central falls to Sacred Heart-Griffin in Class 4A quarterfinal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Breese Central senior defensive back Austin Wesselmann sniffed out the play from the very beginning.
The 5-foot-10 secondary standout calmly stepped in front of an attempted screen pass and snatched the ball out of the air before zipping 37 yards down the sidelines for the second pick-6 of his career.
Unfortunately, Wesselmann's fourth-quarter touchdown was one of the few bright spots Saturday afternoon for the Cougars.
Sacred Heart-Griffin scored on its first eight possessions to roll to an impressive 55-14 win in a Class 4A football quarterfinal contest in western Springfield.
The tradition-rich Cyclones (11-1) will travel to rival Rochester (11-1) for a semifinal showdown at 6 p.m. Friday.
Central, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped, finished one of the most successful seasons in program history with a 10-2 mark. The 10 wins is a school record for one season.
Sacred Heart-Griffin used its speed to dominate the contest from start to finish.
Junior quarterback Ty Lott hit on 15 of 16 passes for 296 yards and four scores.
Central was powerless to stop the Cyclones, who built a 34-0 lead early in the second quarter with three TDs in a span of 5 minutes and 52 seconds.
The hosts led 48-7 at the break and the entire second half was played with a running clock.
"An absolute buzzsaw," Central coach Brian Short said of the Cyclones. "Our guys got a real close up look at what we want to be someday. The more we knock on this door, the better we'll get to be."
The Cougars were looking to reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Central senior quarterback Landon Geragosian was under siege all afternoon long but still managed to lead his team on an 11-play, 80 yard scoring march in the second period.
"Their D-line was whipping us all night long," Geragosian said. "We couldn't punch a hole through, we couldn't get through."
Geragosian capped off the lone point-producing drive with a 29-yard TD toss to junior Braden Revermann.
"We had high expectations of running the ball a lot," said Geragosian, who hit on 13 of 29 passes for 131 yards.
Central managed just 43 yards on the ground.
The Cyclones were not only unstoppable, but they did their damage in quick, short bursts. Their first four TDs came on drives of 1:04, 1:37, 41 seconds and 2:10.
"This was something like we'd never seen before," Short said.
Wesselmann capped off the banner campaign with a play that will be long remembered in Clinton County.
The score gave the large contingent of Central fans something to cheer about after 3-plus quarters of silence on a brisk, 39-degree day.
"We've been working on that all week in practice, how to defend that play," Wesselmann said. "It was a great way to end my career. I just wish we had a few more like that."
The Sacred Heart-Griffin machine is in high gear in search of the school's sixth state championship but first since 2014.
"We've been explosive like this all year," Cyclones veteran coach Ken Leonard said. "This is probably the most explosive team we've ever had."
Short has helped create a buzz around the program. There were just as many Central fans as there were Cyclones supporters despite the 90-mile trip from Breese to Springfield. The Cougars' student section almost doubled the Cyclones students.
"This is a great group of kids," said Short, whose team reached the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2004. "I love these guys. It's just a bitter ending to come out and not be able to play any better than we did."