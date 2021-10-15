Breese Central shuts out Columbia to earn Cahokia Conference championship

COLUMBIA, Ill. — The Breese Central football team got defensive Friday.
The Cougars held Columbia to eight first downs and forced two turnovers as they won 20-0 to clinch their first outright Cahokia Conference championship (Mississippi Division) since Oct. 15, 2011 — exactly 10 years ago.
"It's a great feeling," said Central coach Brian Short, who was doused with water by his jubilant players after the game. "It really puts things in perspective. At that time, I was a young coach. I had only been a coach for five years. We had won three conference championships in a row and you just feel like you're going to get them a lot.
"But you don't always get them a lot. That was a great group of kids and it reminds me exactly of this group of kids. They're so much fun to be around. It's refreshing and they're worked really hard."
Central (7-1, 5-0) frustrated the Eagles by keeping them out of the end zone from inside the 7-yard line on three occasions. Offensively, the Cougars got two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Landon Geragosian and a rushing score from senior Miguel Velazquez.
Columbia was held without a point for the first time since a 39-0 loss to Central on Oct. 7, 2005 - a span of 165 games.
It was the Cougars' sixth consecutive victory. They were coming off a game in which they had allowed a season-high in points in a 42-35 win at Roxana. They also permitted 400 rushing yards and missed 16 tackles. Three defensive starters were injured by the end of that game.
"This was a huge win and a huge game for our defense," said Geragosian, a free safety on defense. "We haven't gotten a shutout all year. To come out and stop an offense like that is huge. It's amazing."
Senior running back and cornerback Marcus Price agreed.
"It was amazing to see what we were able to come out here and do," said Price, who was 8 years old the last time Central won the league title. "I was confident and locked in. Nothing was getting past us."
Geragosian said the bus ride from Breese had a different feel as the Cougars realized what was at stake.
"You could tell the energy was there," he said. "The bus ride was different. The energy, all night long, was pumping out of everyone."
The first half was played in a light rain that increased in intensity. The precipitation went away for the second half as the temperature dropped.
The weather hardly mattered to the Cougars, who tallied the only points they needed when Velazquez scored on a 1-yard run up the middle to make it 7-0 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
Columbia (4-4, 3-2) drove to Central's 7-yard line in the second quarter, but a 23-yard field-goal attempt by junior Dominic Voegele, also the starting quarterback, was wide left.
Central widened its lead to 14-0 when Geragosian hit junior Chase Lewis with a 4-yard touchdown pass with four seconds to play in the first half.
The Eagles drove to the Central 1 on their first possession of the second half, but the Cougars bent no further, and Columbia was stonewalled on a fourth-and-goal play from the 4.
The Cougars took a 20-0 lead on Geragosian's 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Braden Revermann with 9:30 to play in the game.
Columbia drove to Central's 3-yard line on its next possession, but a fourth-and-goal pass by Voegele was intercepted by senior Austin Wesselmann. Lewis added an interception later in the quarter.
"We had some missed assignments in the red zone," Columbia coach Scott Horner said. "Against teams like this, you've got to take advantage of those situations and get it in the end zone. When you don't, they're going to make you pay."
Horner went into Central's postgame huddle and congratulated Short and the Cougars for winning the conference and wished them luck in the upcoming playoffs.
"Brian Short is a class guy," Horner said. "I love coaching against him. His kids are always super prepared. They scout the heck out of us and we scout the heck out of them. You don't mind losing to a guy that does it the way he does it, and his staff is really good. I'm happy for them. They were more than we could handle tonight."