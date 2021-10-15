Breese Central shuts out Columbia to earn Cahokia Conference championship

Central widened its lead to 14-0 when Geragosian hit junior Chase Lewis with a 4-yard touchdown pass with four seconds to play in the first half.

The Eagles drove to the Central 1 on their first possession of the second half, but the Cougars bent no further, and Columbia was stonewalled on a fourth-and-goal play from the 4.

The Cougars took a 20-0 lead on Geragosian's 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Braden Revermann with 9:30 to play in the game.

Columbia drove to Central's 3-yard line on its next possession, but a fourth-and-goal pass by Voegele was intercepted by senior Austin Wesselmann. Lewis added an interception later in the quarter.

"We had some missed assignments in the red zone," Columbia coach Scott Horner said. "Against teams like this, you've got to take advantage of those situations and get it in the end zone. When you don't, they're going to make you pay."

Horner went into Central's postgame huddle and congratulated Short and the Cougars for winning the conference and wished them luck in the upcoming playoffs.