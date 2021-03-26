Breese Central uses late Watts touchdown to squeeze past Columbia

BREESE — Covered with mud from head to toe, Gavin Watts looked completely happy in his element.
The Breese Central senior running back bullied his way into the end zone from 3 yards out with 33 seconds left to lift the Cougars to an 18-12 win over rival Columbia on Friday in a battle of Cahokia Conference football powers.
The late touchdown served as a perfect ending to a contest that was played in a quagmire.
And the 6-foot, 185-pound Watts enjoyed every minute.
"This is what football is all about," Watts said. "Muddy field, great crowd.
"And a huge win."
The Cougars (2-0) rallied from a 12-6 deficit with two scintillating second-half scores.
Watts stepped into the hero role by muscling over on third-and-goal and the clock winding down. He was met at the line by a host of defenders. He promptly put his head down and smashed forward. His feet kept churning as his teammates entered the scrum and helped push him over the goal line.
"The gaps were closed," Watts said. "It was crazy. Everyone was pushing, trying to get me over the line. My teammates got me there."
The Cougars, who won their opener 51-0 over Wesclin, had lost eight of their previous nine games against Columbia (1-1).
"This feels so good," Central junior defensive back Austin Wesselmann said.
Wesselmann helped turned the tide with a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown on the last play of the third quarter to tie up the contest.
But it was Watts' score, with six huge bodies helping him along, that will go down as one of the biggest plays in the recent history of this long rivalry.
"We thought up front, we should be doing things better than we did in the first half," Central coach Brian Short said. "That's what we made a commitment to do in the second half."
Columbia veteran coach Scott Horner agreed the game was decided in the trenches.
"We just have to get better up front," Horner said. "Portions of the game they controlled because they can run the football."
Central marched 69 yards on 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown.
Senior quarterback Kyle Athmer hit running back Braden Rensing for 12 yards to begin the drive. Junior running back Marcus Price slashed through the slop for gains of 10, 11 and 13 yards to set up Watts' TD.
"It's the offensive line, not me," Watts said.
Wesselmann's play was just as important. He stepped in front of a short pass and rambled down the sideline for the momentum-changing score.
"I saw the running back coming out of the backfield and the ball came right to me," Wesselmann said.
Columbia marched the length of the field with the second-half kickoff to go up 12-6. Senior Londyn Little capped the drive with a 15-yard scoring run over the right side.
Little also accounted for the first score of the game when he took a pass from quarterback Colin McLaren and rambled 85 yards late in the opening quarter.
Central answered with an 8-yard scoring run by Watts on the ensuring possession.
Columbia moved the ball in the closing seconds before senior Rylan McKee picked off a pass to nail down the triumph.
"I love getting muddy," Watts said. "Especially when you win."