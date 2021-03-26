Breese Central uses late Watts touchdown to squeeze past Columbia

"This feels so good," Central junior defensive back Austin Wesselmann said.

Wesselmann helped turned the tide with a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown on the last play of the third quarter to tie up the contest.

But it was Watts' score, with six huge bodies helping him along, that will go down as one of the biggest plays in the recent history of this long rivalry.

"We thought up front, we should be doing things better than we did in the first half," Central coach Brian Short said. "That's what we made a commitment to do in the second half."

Columbia veteran coach Scott Horner agreed the game was decided in the trenches.

"We just have to get better up front," Horner said. "Portions of the game they controlled because they can run the football."

Central marched 69 yards on 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown.

Senior quarterback Kyle Athmer hit running back Braden Rensing for 12 yards to begin the drive. Junior running back Marcus Price slashed through the slop for gains of 10, 11 and 13 yards to set up Watts' TD.

"It's the offensive line, not me," Watts said.