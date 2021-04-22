Breese Central wraps up shortened season with rivalry win over Freeburg

BREESE — Shane Becker had tears welling up in his eyes as he walked over to the Gatorade container.

The Breese Central senior had waited four years to give his coach a Gatorade shower and he wasn't going to miss his chance.

"He deserves it," Becker said. "He's a great coach and we couldn't ask for anyone better. I love him to death."

It was chilly, wet and a surprise.

But it was the best surprise coach Brian Short could have asked for as Breese Central knocked off Freeburg 35-13 on Thursday night at Breese Central High School to wrap up the shortened spring football season.

"Every ounce of adversity going back to August, we don't know when we're playing or what we're doing," Short said. "You see our guys hang in there and respond and come out these six weeks the way we did. I couldn't ask for anything more from them. I love these guys."

Breese Central (5-1 overall, 3-1 Cahokia) picked up its eighth win over Freeburg in the last 10 meetings.

The Cougars and Freeburg (4-2, 2-2) originally were scheduled to play Friday but moved up the date because of forecasted inclement weather.