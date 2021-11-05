Brooks shines on both sides of ball to help SLUH outlast Marquette

"We took a shot there at the end," Johnston said. "We had big Zach out there. I just put it up there and trusted he would go and get it. He's a good basketball player so it worked out."

That's how Orthwerth described it.

"Like going up for a rebound," Ortwerth said. "My number was called so I had to do something. It was the end of the game. I had to do something to help secure the win. It was my turn to get the rock. I had to make the most of my chance. I had faith in our guys that we'd get the job done there."

Jones said it was one of the best high school games he's been involved with in his career.

"I have to tip my cap to Marquette," Jones said. "Those guys played hard all the time. It was a fight from start to finish. Marquette did a great job, but our kids were not going be denied. They did what they had to do."

SLUH had to finish the game without starting left tackle Kylend Watson-Brownk and sophomore Ryan Wingo, who both were hurt in the second half.

"They'll both be fine," Jones said. "We had other guys step up and make plays for us."