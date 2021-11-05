Brooks shines on both sides of ball to help SLUH outlast Marquette

CLARKSON VALLEY — St. Louis University High coach Mike Jones finally gave in to Chris Brooks and let the senior play defense Friday night.
The move paid huge dividends.
Brooks scored three touchdowns, but his interception with 18 seconds left to play sealed the Junior Billikens' 35-28 victory over Marquette in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal game.
SLUH (7-3) advances to play top-seeded CBC next week in the title contest.
Marquette, the No. 7 large school in STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, ended its season at 9-2. The loss snapped the Mustangs' eight-game winning streak.
"Playing defense is something I've wanted to do," Brooks said. "I feel like when I'm on the field, we have our best shot. For me to get the interception there to seal the game was so much fun. I was just doing my assignment. He threw it in my area and I caught the ball."
Jones laughed when recounting Brooks' desire to play in the secondary.
"He's been begging me all year to play defense," Jones said. "There at the end, I said, 'get in there'. Chris gets in there and makes a big play."
The last gasp effort by the Mustangs was thwarted when Brooks picked off junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand's pass down the stretch.
Marquette tied the game at 28-all when senior Malique Flenoid scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 11 seconds to play. Flenoid ended with 84 yards rushing on 17 carries.
"We had a lot of confidence heading into that drive," Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. "We had been moving the ball. The drive was what it was. The kids showed some gumption there to punch it in there at the end. I'm proud of that."
SLUH senior Andre Tucker returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Marquette 45-yard-line with 1:57 remaining. The Junior Billikens special teams were sharp throughout the game.
"We do 2-minute drill every day in practice," Jones said. "We knew we had to execute. We had tremendous senior leadership out there on that last drive."
Facing third-and-1, senior quarterback Luke Johnston agreed.
"There was no need to panic," Johnston said. "We knew we had time."
Johnston rushed for 3 yards on a keeper to get a first down. Then he did what he does best - pass the football. He found junior tight end Zach Orthwerth for a 14-yard gain to the 19.
The combination worked so SLUH dialed up the duo again. Johnston saw Ortwerth in the back of the end zone and threw a jump ball. The 6-foot-5 Orthwerth, who is a basketball standout as well, jumped and made the catch with 29 seconds showing.
"We took a shot there at the end," Johnston said. "We had big Zach out there. I just put it up there and trusted he would go and get it. He's a good basketball player so it worked out."
That's how Orthwerth described it.
"Like going up for a rebound," Ortwerth said. "My number was called so I had to do something. It was the end of the game. I had to do something to help secure the win. It was my turn to get the rock. I had to make the most of my chance. I had faith in our guys that we'd get the job done there."
Jones said it was one of the best high school games he's been involved with in his career.
"I have to tip my cap to Marquette," Jones said. "Those guys played hard all the time. It was a fight from start to finish. Marquette did a great job, but our kids were not going be denied. They did what they had to do."
SLUH had to finish the game without starting left tackle Kylend Watson-Brownk and sophomore Ryan Wingo, who both were hurt in the second half.
"They'll both be fine," Jones said. "We had other guys step up and make plays for us."
Johnston hit on 16-of-26 passes for 220 yards with two interceptions. Orthwerth had 54 yards receiving on four catches. Wingo caught two passes for 86 yards.
Ahlbrand completed 13-of-26 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. Gavin Marsh caught seven passes for 75 yards.
"We knew this was going to be a really tough game," Stewart said. "It was a back-and-forth game the entire time. I'm proud of the kids. They stuck in there the entire time. We had some adversity and really fought back. We just came short. It just didn't work out tonight."
Brooks scored his third touchdown to give the Junior Billikens their fourth lead in the game at 28-21. In the Wildcat formation, Brooks ran in from the Marquette 3 on a third-down play with 4:15 left in the third quarter.
"The second half was very different from the first half," Brooks said. "The first half was pretty wild."
The rollicking first half saw each team score three touchdowns and go into halftime tied 21-21. The scores came on six consecutive possessions.
SLUH took possession on its first drive at the Marquette 46. The Junior Billikens needed just five plays to take a 7-0 lead. Senior quarterback Luke Johnston found Brooks inside the 5 and Brooks shook off a tackle and walked in for the touchdown with 7:16 left in the first quarter.
Marquette answered on its next possession. Senior running back JaQuari Parks, who rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries, slipped out of the backfield on a second-and-goal from the 15 and was all alone. Ahlbrand floated the ball to Parks, who waltzed in for the touchdown with 3:07 left.
Not to be outdone, the Junior Billikens special teams got into the action. SLUH senior Tommy Etling picked up the kickoff at the Junior Billikens' 15. He cut to the right sideline and romped to the Marquette 10 before the Mustangs corralled him. Three plays later, Brooks lined up in a Wildcat formation. He took it up the middle for a 2-yard TD run, giving SLUH a 14-7 with 1:39 to play in the quarter.
"My teammates just got me position where I could score," Brooks said. "That's just how it worked out tonight."
Marquette responded.
Ahlbrand scored on a keeper from the 1 with 10 minutes left in the first half to cap a 15-play, 80-yard drive. It was his ninth rushing touchdown this season.
SLUH broke the tie a mere three plays later. Wingo caught a Johnston pass in stride behind three Mustangs at the Marquette 35. He flashed his speed, galloping in for the 67-yard catch-and-run TD. Johnston completed his first six passes for a total of 113 yards.
Marquette came right back with an 80-yard drive that ended in six plays with junior wide receiver Gavin Marsh leaping to catch an Ahlbrand pass in the corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with 6:55 left in the first half.
"The offense came out shooting," Stewart said. "Defensively, we were in some bad spots there."