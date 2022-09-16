Brown, Emmanuel power Eureka to big win over Marquette

CLARKSON VALLEY – Eureka High senior Kevin Emmanuel had a feeling about junior teammate Allen Brown before Friday’s night’s game at district rival Marquette.

“I told him this is your game to shine,” Emmanuel said.

And Brown did just that.

Brown, who plays cornerback and wide receiver for the Wildcats, made big plays on both sides of the ball in the second half to help Eureka pull out a 35-28 win in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game.

Brown came up with an interception early in the third quarter that led to a Eureka (4-0, 3-0) field goal. After Kevion Pampkin recovered a fumble on Marquette’s next possession, quarterback Jace Peterson wasted no time in connecting with Brown for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the next play to quickly turn a three-point lead at halftime into a 27-14 advantage.

“I knew I was going to have to make some big plays keep our team alive,” Allen said.

Emmanuel took care of the rest, rushing for 220 yards on 36 carries and scoring on runs of 6 and 3 yards.

Most of his damage came in the second half, as he battered a tiring Marquette defense with 24 carries for 136 yards. His 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth, followed by a Peterson pass to Brown for the 2-point conversion, gave Eureka a safe 35-14 lead.

“He's a special kid and that's why guys follow him,” Eureka coach Jacob Sumner said. “That's why guys lean on him and love him and that's what a good team does. And when your leaders lead and they're your best players, guys follow.”

Marquette tried to launch a late comeback with touchdown throws of 52 and 8 yards from Jack Ahlbrand to Gavin Marsh, but the Mustangs couldn’t recover an onside kick after the second score for one final Hail Mary attempt with 18 seconds left.

Ahlbrand went 16 for 26 passing for 272 yards, Marsh had seven catches for 164 yards and Justin Jackson rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries for Marquette (3-1, 1-1), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings.

“We've been in some tough fights, we got to have some heart, we got to have some courage and we got to finish football games,” Sumner said. “These guys are a bunch of believers in what we're telling them to do and how we're telling them to adjust.”

For the second week in a row, Eureka’s special teams came up big to spark the Wildcats to an early lead.

Josh West grabbed a loose ball on the Marquette 1-yard-line and went into the end zone for a touchdown to capitalize on an errant snap on a punt at the end of the Mustangs’ first drive of the game. Later in the first quarter, Bryce Clark, whose 42-yard field goal at the buzzer won the game last week for Eureka, booted a 40-yarder to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 10-0.

“It's a three-phase game,” Sumner said. “Just proud all-around of our team effort.”

Marquette responded with a pair of 5-yard touchdown runs by Ahlbrand to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Ahlbrand got the first scoring drive going with a 53-yard pass to Marsh. A pair of Eureka personal foul penalties aided the Mustangs on their go-ahead scoring drive.

Eureka answered with a 5-play, 70-yard march, all on Emmanuel carries. Emmanuel got it going with runs of 30 and 25 yards and capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Sparked by a 64-yard Jackson run, Marquette drove to the Eureka 14 before Ahlbrand’s pass on fourth down was tipped by Eureka’s Jake Masek to preserve the Wildcats lead.

Jackson had 100 yards rushing on 10 carries for Marquette in the first half, while Emmanuel ran for 88 yards on 12 carries for Eureka.

Emmanuel was quick to give the big guys up front credit for his success.

“This has been four games with just dominant football,” Emmanuel said. “I just love my O-line.”