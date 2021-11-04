Buha resigns as Webster Groves football coach

The Webster Groves football team is now on its third coach since its last victory.

Matt Buha resigned as the Statesmen head coach effective immediately Webster Groves High announced Thursday afternoon.

Webster Groves is 0-9 this season and in the midst of a 14-game losing streak.

Hired in February of 2020, Buha replaced longtime coach Cliff Ice, who stepped down in November of 2019 after leading the program to four state championship game appearances and state titles in 2002 and 2009.

Webster Groves went 5-6 in 2019 and hasn’t finished better than .500 since 2014, when it was 7-3.

Buha was brought over from MICDS after a five-year run. He led the Rams to a 43-18 record and Class 4 runner-up finish in 2018.

The Statesmen went 0-12 in Buha’s tenure.

Buha was in a hard spot from the start as his first offseason and regular season were marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

When football resumed in St. Louis County in October of 2020, Webster Groves played three games and lost them all.