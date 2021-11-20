Burden returns two punts for TDs to spark East St. Louis into Class 6A title game

“We thought we had him contained there a couple of times and we obviously weren’t able to get it done,” Crete-Monee coach John Konecki said. “He's as good as advertised. He’s amongst the best we’ve had on this field.”

Freshman running back TaRyan Martin scored a 1-yard touchdown with a half minute to play before halftime to give East St. Louis a 26-7 lead headed into the locker room.

The 5-foot-8 and 175-pound Martin has been a key piece for the Flyers much of the season and especially in the playoffs. He was excellent again on Saturday as he rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries despite taking some tough hits from a physical Crete-Monee defense.

“I can’t say enough about TaRyan, he stepped right up and took some tough licks and just does what he does,” Sunkett said. “We’re going to keep riding him all the way to the championship game.”

Martin passed the praise off to the five big bruisers that clear the way for him. Once Martin can get into the second level of a defense he’s slippery and hard to bring down. But he only gets there if the line can get him there.

“I love my guys,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them. I’ve been doing my thing and I have to give props to them.”