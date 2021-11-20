Burden returns two punts for TDs to spark East St. Louis into Class 6A title game

CRETE, Ill. – Darren Sunkett is well past the point of being surprised on the football field.
On Saturday he was surprised twice.
The longtime East St. Louis football coach, Sunkett can’t fathom why Luther Burden III ever gets the opportunity to field a punt.
“I’m definitely shocked anytime he gets a shot,” Sunkett said. “My thing is, keep kicking to him. He makes our jobs as coaches easier.”
The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Missouri-bound Burden returned punts of 91 and 75 yards for touchdowns in the first half to jump start East St. Louis on its way to a 54-13 mercy-rule running clock victory over Crete-Monee in a Class 6A semifinal.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (11-2) advanced to face Cary-Grove (13-0) in the Class 6A state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Husky Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. The reigning 2019 state champion, East St. Louis has won nine consecutive playoff games.
“I didn’t want to come out here and have this be the last football game before I go to college,” Burden said. “So I put my team on my back and carried us through the first half to get back to the state championship.”
For the second consecutive week the Flyers battled a barrage of penalties as they were called for 19 on Saturday. Holding was the most prominent infraction, including a pair on the first drive of the game which had East St. Louis’s high-powered offense sputtering on Crete-Monee’s natural grass field.
“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot the first couple of drives. We had some holding penalties that stalled us out,” Sunkett said. “It was us making mistakes, doing bad things at the wrong time.”
After the first two series, Burden had more punts (two) than receptions (one). But when Crete-Monee junior standout Josh Franklin let loose a pretty good punt that was carried with the breeze, Burden fielded it cleanly at his own 9-yard line and showcased what has made him one of the top college prospects in the nation. Burden rolled 91 yards to give the Flyers a 6-0 lead with 1 minute and 54 seconds to play in the first.
Crete-Monee (9-4) answered with an 11-play, 68-yard drive that senior running back Terry Evans capped with a 2-yard touchdown to put the Warriors ahead 7-6 with 10:32 to go in the second quarter.
After Burden and Franklin exchanged punts one more time, Burden gave the Flyers the lead for good. He found himself wide open on the right side of the field and sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle immediately zipped the ball to him for a 25-yard touchdown to put East Side ahead 12-7 with 5:18 in the second quarter.
The East St. Louis defense forced a punt after a horse collar tackle gave Crete-Monee a first down. This time Burden let the punt drop in front of him and snagged it when it bounced up to him at the 25. He was immediately swarmed but managed to shed a tackle or two and then found open space, where he turned on the jets and rolled for a 75-yard touchdown that put East St. Louis ahead 20-7 with 4:22 to go in the first half.
“We thought we had him contained there a couple of times and we obviously weren’t able to get it done,” Crete-Monee coach John Konecki said. “He's as good as advertised. He’s amongst the best we’ve had on this field.”
Freshman running back TaRyan Martin scored a 1-yard touchdown with a half minute to play before halftime to give East St. Louis a 26-7 lead headed into the locker room.
The 5-foot-8 and 175-pound Martin has been a key piece for the Flyers much of the season and especially in the playoffs. He was excellent again on Saturday as he rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries despite taking some tough hits from a physical Crete-Monee defense.
“I can’t say enough about TaRyan, he stepped right up and took some tough licks and just does what he does,” Sunkett said. “We’re going to keep riding him all the way to the championship game.”
Martin passed the praise off to the five big bruisers that clear the way for him. Once Martin can get into the second level of a defense he’s slippery and hard to bring down. But he only gets there if the line can get him there.
“I love my guys,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them. I’ve been doing my thing and I have to give props to them.”
Crete-Monee tried to recover an onside kick to start the third quarter but was unable to do so as the ball went out of bounds at the East St. Louis 45. It took the Flyers five plays to score as Battle scampered in for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 32-7.
“As a coach I have to try and do something,” Konecki said. “You’re trying to catch some lightning in a bottle.”
Junior running back and linebacker Marquise Palmer broke through the defense for a 33-yard touchdown after doing some good work on the defensive side. He rushed for 48 yards on six carries and walked off the field with the Flyers celebratory gold chain for a job well done.
“It was about following the game plan, doing what Coach says,” Palmer said. “Don’t be out of position, be in great position to make a great play.”
The Flyers would finish up strong as Battle connected with senior receiver Kuron Parchman for a pair of scores that started the running clock in the fourth quarter. Battle completed 8-of-13 for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Parchmon, who made a spectacular diving catch for his second touchdown, caught three passes for 50 yards.
“Once we got on track, got rolling and got our offense balanced with the run and pass, I think it went well,” Sunkett said. “Luther definitely sparked us with the punt returns. Once that spark hit that flame never went out.”
The offense was stellar but the Flyers defense was once again ferocious. It has allowed five touchdowns in the playoffs and all of them have come the last two weeks. Sophomore linebacker Leontre Bradford and senior Jaden Hale each had interceptions. Franklin, who was among the most explosive players around greater Chicago this season, was limited all afternoon. He was unable to consistently use his speed and quickness to evade East Side’s defense.
“We had to suffocate them all game and make the offense do the work,” junior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden said.
Added Konecki, “They’re fast and physical. Their coaching staff has them well prepared. They do a great job of making everything difficult for you and you have to earn everything.”
East St. Louis earned another championship game appearance. The Flyers entered the season with the objective of reaching the last weekend and here they are.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” Sunkett said. “When you start working out in January banging those weights for six months then come out in the summer in all that heat, running all those wind sprints and you get the opportunity to play the day after Thanksgiving, that’s every high school kid’s dream.”