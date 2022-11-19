Burks helps lead Cardinal Ritter past Park Hills Central and back into Class 3 semifinals

PARK HILLS — Cardinal Ritter is on a mission to reach Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Lions inched closer Saturday.

Behind senior running back Marvin Burks, the Lions knocked off Park Hills Central 36-22 in a Class 3 football state quarterfinal at Central High in central St. Francis County.

The Lions (12-0) advanced to the state semifinals against Pleasant Hill (11-1) at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Pleasant Hill. It’s the third successive season Ritter has made it to the final four. It lost 21-20 to St. Pius of Kansas City last season and suffered a 55-46 loss to Blair Oaks in 2020.

Ritter is eyeing the first state championship in program history.

“Around this time of the year, it’s about advancing,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “At some point, it doesn’t matter what level of play it is, but you have to go on the road and you have to be successful. You have to go in an uncomfortable environment and get comfortable, and that’s what we did.”

Burks advanced up and down the field all afternoon. He ran with the wind, against the wind and broke tackles along the way. He scored on runs of 2 and 30 yards, respectively. Both touchdown runs upended momentum. His first trip to the end zone gave the Lions their first lead of the game; his second put the game out of reach. The Ole Miss commit finished with 16 carries for 102 yards.

“I just let the game come to me,” Burks said. “First half, there was really nothing there for me to hit or follow seams to burst through. But coming out of halftime, I was able to get going and I just came and prevailed for the team.”

Rotating quarterbacks Antwon McKay Jr. and Carson Boyd also enjoyed eventful games, with each tossing a touchdown.

The No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Ritter had its hands full early on.

Featuring one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the area, Central marched down the field and took a 6-0 lead on the heels of a big defensive stand. Casen Murphy entered Saturday’s affair with more than 2,400 passing yards and 31 touchdown tosses. He notched his 32nd after connecting with Kendall Horton on a 39-yard strike to open the scoring with 4 minutes and 56 seconds to play in the first quarter.

“It’s a little difficult,” Burks said of containing Murphy. “But I feel like our guys, when it came down to it, we sat down, we came together and we were tired of it. We stood up and made some big stops.”

That was the only score for the Rebels (11-2), who whiffed on other chances to pad their lead, in the opening 24 minutes of action. Those missed opportunities cost the Rebels as the Lions took control of the game.

McKay Jr. lofted a 24-yard strike to Aiyon Carter to tie the game 6-6 late in the first quarter. Fredrick Moore helped set up Ritter’s go-ahead score with a 59-yard run inside the Central 2. Burks put the Lions ahead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second for a 12-6 advantage.

All told, Ritter rattled off 22 unanswered points for a 22-6 lead at the break.

“We didn’t execute like we do,” Rebels coach Kory Schweiss said. “We knew coming into it we’d have to play pretty much as close to perfect as we could and obviously we didn’t do that. We missed some balls we don’t typically miss. We missed some blocks we don’t typically miss.

“They’re a good football team. But if you’re going to beat a good football team like that, you can’t make some of the mistakes we made.”

Murphy used his legs to pull the Rebels back into the game with a 10-yard touchdown scamper to open the second half to cut the deficit to 22-14. Murphy completed 13 of 26 pass attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 123 yards on 20 carries.

Murphy again put the game in his hands midway through the fourth quarter. The gunslinger linked up with Jobe Bryant for a 24-yard touchdown to cut Ritter’s lead to 30-22 with 5:56 left in regulation.

A slimmer of hope remained for the Rebels.

That is, until Burks ran around left tackle and dashed 37 yards into the end zone to seal it.

“We’re trying to stay together as a team,” Burks said. “We’ve been in that position before where a team got out on us and we had to punch back. We’re looking forward to punching first and not having to come from behind. We stayed together as one.”