Burns breaks out to lead Hazelwood Central past Parkway Central

FLORISSANT — Hazelwood Central freshman running back Kareen Burns had plenty of success as the offensive workhorse the first four games of the season.

But something was missing.

"We told him it was time he started getting a touchdown or two," junior quarterback Jackson Sommerville said. "Got to catch up with the rest of us."

Burns took that message to heart.

The diminutive speedster scored four times and rushed for 109 yards Saturday to lead Hazelwood Central to an emphatic 45-14 win over Parkway Central in a non-league football game in north St. Louis County.

The Hawks (2-3) broke a two-game losing streak and recorded a much-needed win in their first home game of the season.

Burns scored twice in the first half on runs 52 and 23 yards before breaking the game open with a short gallop on the initial possession of the third quarter.

"I was happy that my guys were getting touchdowns," Burns said. "But, I came into the game today feeling like I needed a few, too."

Burns, who goes by the nickname "Goggles" for the eyewear he uses, carried the ball 55 times over the first four games, accounting for 61 percent of the Hawks' runs from scrimmage.

Although he reeled off some impressive runs, he had yet to find the end zone.

Sommerville, on the other hand, rushed for four scores and threw for five over the first month of the season.

But Saturday it was Burns' turn to jump into the spotlight.

"I told myself that I either wanted to score three or four touchdowns or run for 200 yards, " Burns said. "I wanted both, but I'll settle for the touchdowns."

Burns kick-started the offense with the scintillating 52-yard scoring gallop on the Hawks' third play from scrimmage. On a sweep to the right side, he patiently waited for his blockers before turning on the after-burners down the sideline.

"We've been working on him getting his pads down and not trying to outrun everybody," Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said. "He's doing a fantastic job."

Burns, who carried 15 times, pushed the lead to 13-0 with another run off a sweep to the right side on the first play of the second quarter.

At that point, he knew it was his day.

"It was easy," Burns said. "I just had to read my blocks and outrun people."

Burns and Sommerville had the Hawks' offense rolling on all cylinders. Sommerville connected with Elijah Burnett on a 76-yard TD reception that pushed the lead to 18-7 midway through the second period.

The play might have been the turning point of the contest.

Parkway Central (3-2) had climbed to within 13-7 on a 43-yard scoring strike from quarterback Sam Sailors to Aamir Banks.

The Colts appeared to grab the momentum after they forced the Hawks into a third-and-23 situation from their own 24-yard line.

But Sommerville found Banks streaking along the sideline and hit him in stride with a perfect pass.

"We just had a couple things go against us that we couldn't overcome," Parkway Central coach Ryan King said.

Hazelwood Central marched 60 yards with the second half kickoff. Burns capped off a seven-play drive with a score that stretched the lead to 32-7.

Sommerville also connected on a short scoring toss to Tobias Williams.

The Hawks were playing with desperation after losing three of their first four games.

"Everybody's new and it took us a while to bond," Sommerville said. "We had some nice talks and got together to see what everybody needed to do to be successful."

Davis said the offensive line played a key role in the breakout triumph.

"We had some growing up to do, and we're still growing," Davis said. "But this was a step in the right direction."

Parkway Central is looking for its first winning season since 2017, when it compiled a 12-2 mark and reached the Class 4 state semifinals.

King believes his group will learn from Saturday's setback.

"We're looking at the second half (of the season) to push the pedal down and show we can play against good teams," King said.