Burthardt's FG in final seconds lifts Holt to Class 5 quarterfinal win at Chaminade

CREVE COEUR — Brayden Burthardt came into play Friday night without a made field goal this season.
That didn't stop Holt football coach Ethan Place from sending his junior kicker out for the most clutch kick imaginable — a game-winner with precious few seconds left and a Class 5 semifinal berth on the line.
Burthardt came through with flying colors, nailing a 29-yard field goal with 1.7 seconds remaining to give the Indians an improbable, come-from-behind 31-28 victory over Chaminade in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at Chaminade's Coach Don Ohlms Field.
“You do try to block it all out when you're in this position, but the coaches asked me for a field goal and I had to try my best to deliver,” Burthardt said. “I was on the sideline doing my best to get myself ready and in a good head space.”
Holt (12-0), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 3 in Class 5 among Missouri Media, advances to its second state semifinal in school history when it will host Fort Osage (11-1) next weekend. The Indians lost to Ladue in their only other semifinal appearance in 2003.
“It's nice to be at home. We're just excited to get to practice and play another week,” Place said. “These guys are so fun to be around. It's like a family atmosphere. Everybody's excited. I know I am.”
Chaminade (7-6) saw its season come to a heartbreaking conclusion.
“I'm really proud of our seniors. Just to be back at this stage, I told them to keep their head high. We gave it everything we had, but things fell apart at the end for us,” Red Devils coach Antoine Torrey said. “Our motto is to be a man and part of being a man is having to deal with tough times in life. They'll learn from it and be better men because of it.”
It was heartbreaking for the Red Devils because the Indians scored 11 points in the game's final 1 minute, 38 seconds to rally from an eight-point deficit.
Down 28-20, a poor punt set Holt up at the Chaminade 22 with 2:37 left and Kyle Wuebbeling punched it in from 11 yards out to make it a two-point game. The Indians had to go for two because of a botched snap on an earlier extra point attempt. As he so often has over the last four years, quarterback Cooper Brown found Jackson Smith just inside the goal line to tie the game at 28 with 1:38 to play.
“We had two two-point conversion calls, but at the end of the day, you dance with the guys that brought you, so that's what we did,” Place said.
Chaminade standout senior quarterback Cam Epps had run fairly roughshod over the Indians for much of the night Friday, but he dropped back for a rare pass and had it intercepted by Richard Meyer near midfield with 28.4 seconds left.
The Indians got down to the Red Devil 11, but were stalled there, so out came Burthardt. He had made 51 PATs this season, but nary a field goal, until he drove the 29-yarder through the uprights.
“He's been basically a PAT guy and, from a lot of analytics, we go for it a lot,” Place said. “But, we said at some point there would be a spot. For him, it's awesome.”
The Holt defense made one final stop and the celebration was on.
“We're always talking about coming back and being a second-half team and we really stuck to it and finished,” Wuebbeling said.
The game was a seesaw affair with neither team enjoying more than an eight-point advantage.
Holt struck first on its opening drive when Wuebbeling scored from 2 yards out on a fourth-and-goal play midway through the first quarter.
“That was really huge because it set the tone for the rest of us,” Wuebbeling said. “We were all full of energy, both sides of the ball.”
Chaminade tied it nearly six minutes later on a 1-yard run by Epps and the Red Devils took a 14-7 lead on another Epps TD run, this one from 4 yards out midway through the second quarter.
Holt tied it on a 1-yard run by Brown and nearly scored again before the half, but were stopped at the 1 and the teams entered the break tied 14-14.
The Red Devils regained the lead on Epps' third TD run of the night, a 10-yarder, just 1:36 into the second half, but the Indians countered with a Wuebbeling 11-yard scoring run. The snap on the PAT was botched, however, and Chaminade remained ahead 21-20.
Epps dialed up his fourth TD run of the night from 3 yards out just 33 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Red Devils a 28-20 lead.
“We ask so much of Cam and he did everything that we asked him to do,” Torrey said. “He's just so special we can't take him off the field. He gave us every chance he could possibly give us to win this game. I'm really proud of how he led our team all season.”
It stayed that way until the Holt defense got the late stop it needed to get the offense the ball back for the game-tying TD and they repeated the same feat moments later, leading to Burthardt's game-winning boot and a joyous ride back to Wentzville for the Indians and their fans ahead of next week's home semifinal game.
“It will be amazing,” Burthardt said. “I can't even put it into words. Seeing how far we've progressed is exciting.”