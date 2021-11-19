Burthardt's FG in final seconds lifts Holt to Class 5 quarterfinal win at Chaminade

Chaminade (7-6) saw its season come to a heartbreaking conclusion.

“I'm really proud of our seniors. Just to be back at this stage, I told them to keep their head high. We gave it everything we had, but things fell apart at the end for us,” Red Devils coach Antoine Torrey said. “Our motto is to be a man and part of being a man is having to deal with tough times in life. They'll learn from it and be better men because of it.”

It was heartbreaking for the Red Devils because the Indians scored 11 points in the game's final 1 minute, 38 seconds to rally from an eight-point deficit.

Down 28-20, a poor punt set Holt up at the Chaminade 22 with 2:37 left and Kyle Wuebbeling punched it in from 11 yards out to make it a two-point game. The Indians had to go for two because of a botched snap on an earlier extra point attempt. As he so often has over the last four years, quarterback Cooper Brown found Jackson Smith just inside the goal line to tie the game at 28 with 1:38 to play.

“We had two two-point conversion calls, but at the end of the day, you dance with the guys that brought you, so that's what we did,” Place said.