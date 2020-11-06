Butts rushes for four TDs as De Smet knocks out CBC in district semifinal

CREVE COEUR — There's something about the postseason that agrees with Taj Butts.
The De Smet senior running back rushed for four touchdowns as part of his team's seven-TD rushing effort in a 54-21 win over CBC in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal game Friday night at De Smet.
The four-TD output by Butts, a Mizzou recruit, joins his five- and three-TD showings against Ritenour and CBC, respectively, in district play the last two seasons.
“It's playoff time,” he said. “I never want to be home early watching football. So, I do whatever I can to score because that's what I'm supposed to do.”
The defending Class 6 champion Spartans (4-0) advanced to host next week's district title game against Francis Howell (8-1). De Smet beat the Vikings 31-3 in last year's district final.
“Francis Howell is an extremely talented team and they seem to have even gotten better than the last time we saw them last year,” Spartans coach Robert Steeples said. “They definitely got our attention and our respect. We're going to have to play our best game to have a chance of beating them.”
After a 10-game winning streak against its Metro Catholic Conference rival, CBC (4-2) now has lost four in a row to De Smet, including regular season and district losses each of the last two seasons.
“I can't really even digest what really happened because there were a lot of moving parts,” Cadets coach Scott Pingel said. “There were times we were able to move the ball and then it resulted in no points. But I thought our team battled all game.”
The Spartans' three-headed backfield monster of Butts, Miami (Ohio) recruit Derez Snider and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield accounted for seven of De Smet's eight TDs Friday.
“We've got the best chemistry ever,” Butts said. “Sometimes we might have a little hiccups, but we do a good job of picking each other up as a brotherhood.”
Butts was just happy to be back on the field after some bumps and bruises left him sidelined since the Spartans' delayed season opener Oct. 10 against CBC.
“It definitely felt good,” Butts said. “It really hurt me to be on the sideline, so I knew when I got my chance to get back out there, I was going to maximize my reps.”
The scoreless first quarter featured three punts and two turnovers, but Barfield's 32-yard catch on the final play of the period set the Spartans up with first-and-goal at the 1. But, a penalty nullified a 1-yard scoring keeper by quarterback Seth Marcione and Luke Rothermich's eventual 22-yard field goal attempt never got off due to a bad snap.
An interception two plays later by Daryl Ward gave De Smet the ball at the 10 and this time it capitalized on Butts' 12-yard run to paydirt.
After a quick three-and-out by the Spartan defense, Marcione hit a streaking Jakailin Johnson at midfield and the speedy receiver turned on the jets to outrace two CBC defenders to the end zone for a 68-yard TD and two De Smet scores just 1 minute, 37 seconds apart.
Then came a big turn of events.
CBC put together its best drive of the half and appeared poised to score, but Jordan Clay fumbled inside the De Smet 10 and Tyron Woodley Jr. picked it up and zoomed 92 yards for what looked to be a 21-0 lead.
But instead, the Spartans had their second TD of the quarter called back by penalty and CBC took advantage a few plays later when Justus Johnson scooped up Snider's fumble at midfield and raced to the end zone to get the Cadets to within 14-7 with 2:24 left in the first half.
The Cadets had the momentum, but the Spartans snatched it back with a 9-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a spectacular individual effort, as Butts shed several sure tackles, managed to stay in bounds and dove across the goal line for a 12-yard score with 17 seconds left in the half to make it a 21-7 game at halftime.
It took the Spartans just five plays and 1:24 to rush 73 yards on the opening drive of the second half, capped by Butts' 23-yard jaunt untouched up the middle to make it 27-7 after a missed PAT. The drive also featured runs of 13, 9 and 16 yards by Barfield and a 12-yard scamper by Marcione.
“We had to kind of play our style of football and impose our will, and our guys were able to do that,” Steeples said. “We're kind of a grimy team and that was a grimy drive that kind of embodied what our team is about.”
Butts must have liked that TD because he matched it with another 23-yard jaunt 5:39 later for his fourth score of the game and a 34-7 lead.
CBC answered with a score exactly 2:00 later when Heitert connected with Zach Hahn on an 11-yard pass. Heitert was 6-of-7 for 75 yards on the drive and also had a 45-yard pass called back by penalty.
The Cadets then recovered an onside kick to keep the momentum going, but they turned it over on downs. Another drive was later thwarted by a Spartans interception.
“We had a few too many turnovers today and a couple of silly penalties, but that probably wouldn't have mattered. They played a really good game,” Pingel said. “I'd be curious to see when I go back and watch the film how many times we got inside the 30 and walked away with no points. That's not a winning formula, but we'll see what happens next year.”
Barfield and Snider added late TD runs to close the scoring and seal De Smet's 18th straight win and 24th in its last 25 games.
“It was a scrappy matchup. It looks like we played each other four times in the last probably 10 matchups, so we know each other very well,” Steeples said. “We shots ourselves in the foot, but these are things that you can clean up with an extended season and we've just got to expedite that process.”
