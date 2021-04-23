Cahokia closes campaign by continuing win streak against Althoff

“We have good running backs and a good line,” Cahokia coach John Clay said. “It’s intentional, we practice on that a lot. The passing game is for the fans, but if you want to be tough, you have to be able to run the football.”

On the next possession, Bradley again rolled to his left and fired a strike across his body to senior Shawn Binford Jr., who tiptoed down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.

“That’s our favorite play at practice,” Binford said.

Bradley again showed his ability to use his legs on the next possession, this time rolling right, finding an open running lane and scooting 19 yards to the end zone to give Cahokia a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Cahokia defense, which was coming off a 52-0 shutout over Mount Vernon, immediately began pushing Althoff in the wrong direction. The Comanches had 14 tackles for loss and held Althoff to minus-45 total yards and no first downs for the game.

“We like to play with tempo and toughness, that kind of our motto on defense,” Clay said. “It’s our second shutout in a row and we’re proud of that, even more than the offense.”