Cahokia closes campaign by continuing win streak against Althoff

BELLEVILLE — On his first snap, Cahokia senior quarterback Chris Bradley faked a handoff, faked a reverse and then missed a wide-open Steve McCall deep in the middle of the field.
Late in the first half, Bradley made it up to McCall.
“We always have that connection,” McCall said. “If we disconnect the first time, we’ll get it back the second time.”
Bradley connected on 8 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard scoring strike to McCall, and the Cahokia defense pitched its second successive shutout as the Comanches defeated Althoff 56-0 in a battle of South Seven Conference foes in their final game of the Illinois spring football season.
Cahokia (4-1) earned its third consecutive victory against Althoff and evened the series with the Crusaders at 12 wins apiece since 1999.
The Comanches offense had scored 50-plus points in its previous two games and Bradley and the offense started right where it left off.
After his initial incompletion, Bradley started his near-perfect first half with a rollout to his left, finding junior Jimeque Harvey for a 38-yard gain. Bradley gained 18 yards with his legs on the drive, including a tough 2-yard scramble on fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive.
Jramuel Holman, who led the Comanches with 105 yards on 14 carries, powered it in to complete an 11-play, 89-yard scoring drive to open the scoring. Holman was one of six different Cahokia rushers to score a touchdown.
“We have good running backs and a good line,” Cahokia coach John Clay said. “It’s intentional, we practice on that a lot. The passing game is for the fans, but if you want to be tough, you have to be able to run the football.”
On the next possession, Bradley again rolled to his left and fired a strike across his body to senior Shawn Binford Jr., who tiptoed down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.
“That’s our favorite play at practice,” Binford said.
Bradley again showed his ability to use his legs on the next possession, this time rolling right, finding an open running lane and scooting 19 yards to the end zone to give Cahokia a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Cahokia defense, which was coming off a 52-0 shutout over Mount Vernon, immediately began pushing Althoff in the wrong direction. The Comanches had 14 tackles for loss and held Althoff to minus-45 total yards and no first downs for the game.
“We like to play with tempo and toughness, that kind of our motto on defense,” Clay said. “It’s our second shutout in a row and we’re proud of that, even more than the offense.”
Althoff (0-6) played without starting senior quarterback senior Rick Smith after he suffered a leg injury in the Crusaders previous game against Carbondale.
Sophomore Grant Hoffman took over at quarterback and was under duress instantly. A corner blitz by Cahokia senior Dontrell Childs forced the first of two turnovers, an interception by senior Xavier Mix, who returned the ball deep into Althoff territory.
“That’s where it starts, on defense,” Binford said. “Our defense is explosive, ready to play and is all about action.”
Binford powered in a short touchdown run to open a 28-point lead, before Bradley spotted McCall sprinting deep down the right sideline and dropped a rainbow into his arms to open a 36-0 lead and repay McCall for the earlier miss.
“That second one went for more yards,” Bradley said.
A fumbled ensuing kickoff set up a seventh Cahokia touchdown in seven possessions, a La’Tarrius Conway two-yard run, and Jo’Viano Howard and Emari Lee added second half touchdown runs to set the final score.
Cahokia completed its third successive winning season after having a sub-.500 record for eight consecutive seasons between 2009-2017. The Comanches only loss was a 23-22 setback to undefeated Marion in Week 1 — the only game where the Wildcats’ margin of victory was fewer than 18 points.
“I definitely wish we had playoffs, but we made it work,” McCall said. “We fought through adversity and kept going.”
Bradley added, “Something is better than nothing. I’ll take these five games with my team over anything.”