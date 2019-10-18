CAHOKIA — Stevern McCall didn't try to do too much.
"I was just trusting the process and trusting my quarterback to give me the ball," said McCall, a Cahokia High wide receiver.
McCall's trust paid off big time as the senior helped lead Cahokia past Althoff 54-21 in a South Seven contest on Friday at Cahokia High School.
"I feel good. I couldn't wait. I was feeling antsy to be honest with you," Cahokia coach John Clay said. "This is what we've been working for since last February - to be able to clinch a playoff spot."
Cahokia (6-2, 4-1 South Seven) clinched a playoff spot for the second successive season.
Cahokia defeated Althoff at home for the first time since a 31-6 win on Oct. 14, 2011.
With the conference win and a Marion loss to Carbondale, Cahokia also claimed a share of the South Seven championship.
"I'm happy for the kids," Clay said. "We reached our goals, but now we have a whole new set of goals to be chasing."
When Clay heard the score of the Carbondale and Marion game in the third quarter, he started to smile before quickly returning his focus to the game.
"I wanted to make sure we took care of our business," Clay said.
The Cahokia offense rolled up 502 total yards. The Comanches were well-balanced with 265 yards in the air and 237 on the ground.
McCall finished the night with seven receptions for 159 yards and one score in three quarters. His lone touchdown came midway through the first quarter as he beat the defense deep and junior quarterback Chris Bradley found him for a 54-yard TD.
"He beat them and got past him - so I had to put it on him," Bradley said.
Bradley went 12-for-16 for 265 yards and three scores before rushing for one in late in the fourth quarter to give Cahokia a 54-21 lead. Bradley also completed passes to six different receivers.
"They gave me the open spots and I took them," Bradley said.
Sophomore Quinton Jones and senior Vincent Perry scored twice each for Cahokia.
Althoff (3-6, 2-3 South Seven) has completed its season. It will gain a forfeit win over Cardinal Ritter next week.
Senior D'Shawn Williams scored twice and rushed for 120 yards before leaving the game with a leg injury in the fourth quarter. Senior William Ache's 20-yard keeper on an option play in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to 34-21 but that was as close as the Crusaders would get.