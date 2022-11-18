Cape Central Tigers at MICDS Rams

On Cape Central: Won first district championship since 2016. … Has won seven games in a row after losing consecutive home games to Park Hills Central and Jackson. Lost three of first five games. … Faces MICDS for first time this century. … Sophomore running back Zai’Aire Thomas rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the district championship game. Quarterback Morgan Diamond passed for 21 yards but rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown against Poplar Bluff. … During seven-game win streak has held six opponents to 30 or fewer points. Four of its wins during that win streak are by eight or fewer points.

On MICDS: Won fourth district title in five seasons. … Has advanced to the state semifinals each of the previous three times it won a district title. … Faces Cape Central for the first time this century. … Made history during the district tournament as it defeated the two largest opponents in program history in Lafayette and Eureka. … Bumped into Class 5 this season due to MSHSAA’s “success factor” for private and charter schools after its two Class 4 runner-up finishes and three semifinal appearances in the last four seasons. … Senior running backs Steve Hall and Winston Moore are the most dynamic backfield in the state. They have combined to rush for 2,538 yards and score 64 total touchdowns. Moore leads the team with 24 receptions for 429 yards. Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has passed for 1,066 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 119 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Peyton Simon has made 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Sophomore linebacker Carter Enyard has made 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive back Cameron Lester has made 57 tackles and seven interceptions.