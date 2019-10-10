When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Cape Central 4-2; St. Charles West 6-0
Rankings: St. Charles West No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Cape Central 36, Poplar Bluff 0; St. Charles West 42, Orchard Farm 6
On Cape Central: Went 1-9 last season then installed Kent Gibbs as coach. ...Two losses came at Jackson and to Farmington, which are a combined 11-1. Has posted shutout victories over Normandy, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff. It was the first time the Tigers have shutout any opponents since 2010. ...Poplar Bluff turned the ball over eight times in last week's game.
On St. Charles West: Unbeaten through six games for the first time since 2011 when it won its first seven. Defeated Cape Central 41-27 last season to end five-game losing streak to the Tigers, and is 6-13 against Cape Central since 1999. ...Junior running back Dominic Flint has rushed for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Jamesen Reece has rushed for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Brendan Sportsman has rushed for 443 yards and six touchdowns. He's completed 20 of 41 passes for 437 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Anthony Lemons has nine receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. ...Senior Randy Jemerson has 39 tackles and three sacks. Senior Trent Busby has 33 tackles and Reese has 32 tackles. Flint has three interceptions.