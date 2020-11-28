Cardinal Ritter can't dig out of hole in Class 3 semifinal against Blair Oaks

There wasn’t much Cardinal Ritter senior Luther Burden could do to release his frustration.
After twisting his left ankle on a kickoff early in the second half, Burden was reduced to being more of a spectator than a game breaker Saturday as his teammates attempted to comeback from a mistake-filled start against Blair Oaks in the Class 3 football state semifinal at Cardinal Ritter.
The Lions got within one possession but no closer as Blair Oaks pulled out a 55-46 road win. The Falcons (12-1) advanced to play Maryville (11-3) for the Class 3 state championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jefferson City High.
“It was really frustrating,” Burden said. “I know my guys needed me, so I wasn't able to help out.”
Cardinal Ritter (4-4) almost pulled it out without the Oklahoma-bound Burden, who got his team going in the second half with a 30-yard touchdown catch to cut the Blair Oaks lead to 35-20.
The Falcons scored on their next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dylan Hair, but Will Jackson answered for the Lions with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Jackson continued the comeback attempt with a 14-yard touchdown run on Cardinal Ritter’s next drive, turning what was a 23-point deficit into a 42-34 lead for Blair Oaks late in the third quarter.
“I felt it,” Jackson said. “I told my guys, ‘I'm going to do my best to get us this, I just need the same from y'all,’ and they gave it their all. We just came up short.”
A Sam Keeper sack for the Lions derailed the Falcons’ next possession, which ended with a Nyjahl Vaughn interception that gave Cardinal Ritter the ball with a chance to tie at midfield.
But Cardinal Ritter couldn’t keep the momentum going. The drive ended in a thud with a holding penalty and several incomplete passes.
Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain said Burden’s absence was felt.
“That was huge,” Spain said. “You’re missing a kid who can normally give you two to three touchdowns a game to now he's not even in, his presence isn't even felt.”
Blair Oaks, which won the last of its three state titles in 2018, regained control with a Jayden Purdy 30-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Hair added an 8-yard touchdown late to keep the Lions from seriously threatening down the stretch.
Purdy finished with 162 yards rushing and Hair ran for 112 yards.
“We just made adjustments and our line came out and really played well,” Purdy said.
Lions quarterback TJ Atkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Fredrick Moore in the fourth to keep it close. Atkins went 10 for 18 passing for 251 yards and four touchdowns and Moore had four catches for 151 yards and three scores.
Jackson ran for 152 yards on 18 carries. He said Burden’s injury hurt but credited Blair Oaks.
“That limited us a lot,” Jackson said. “We had to put a lot of defensive players on the offensive side of the ball and we hadn’t had to do that all year, so there were a few mistakes, but a loss is a loss and they won this one fair and square.”
Two fumbles on their first three plays from scrimmage put Cardinal Ritter in an early hole. Though the Lions defense stopped Blair Oaks after the first miscue, the Falcons capitalized on the second gift with a 1-yard touchdown run by Purdy to make it 7-0.
“Just not, you know, being in sync as far as the quarterback and running back was concerned,” Spain said. “It was crazy. I think that might have been the first time this season that has happened.”
Atkins answered with a 3-yard touchdown run, but the point-after failed, allowing Blair Oaks to keep a slim 7-6 lead.
The Falcons responded by scoring the next 20 points and they led 35-12 at halftime.
“That's a good ballclub over there,” Spain said. “Take my hat off to a team like that. You can’t make any mistakes and we just made one too many.”
Blair Oaks defeats Cardinal Ritter in Class 3 state semifinal football
