Cardinal Ritter finds extra gear to beat Kennett, reach Class 3 semifinals

Atkins continued to find the quick screen game to his liking, again hitting Burden for a 37-yard catch, but midway through the second quarter, he also began to pierce the Kennett defense downfield. He found Long for a 17-yard hookup on fourth-and-14 to extend a drive and then launched a bomb down the right sideline to Burden for a 40-yard touchdown, giving Cardinal Ritter a 13-0 lead.

The big play was an audible Atkins and Burden made at the line of scrimmage after Burden had been finding success on screens and short routes.

“That was a hitch and go," Burden said. "We checked out of (the original play) and I knew the corner was going to bite.”

But Kennett (11-1), which had scored at least 41 points in every game, mounted its best drive to close the first half. Aided by two personal foul penalties, including one that returned the ball to the Indians after they had punted, senior quarterback Bodey Ellis began to march the offense down the field.

Using lead draws and quarterback scrambles, Ellis gained 45 yards rushing in the first half and moved Kennett into the red zone. He found Tanner Duncan for a first down on fourth-and-6 and then handed to Jordan Jarett for a 6-yard score to close the deficit to 13-7 at halftime.