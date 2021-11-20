Cardinal Ritter knocks off Owensville, earns Class 3 semifinal spot

“I was watching the quarterback's eyes there on the play and I saw the route the receiver was running. I just jumped it. After I caught it, I tried not to get caught."

Lions coach Brennan Spain said he thought that play cemented the win for his club.

"That was a huge momentum shifter," Spain said. "That was like a nail in the coffin for them. It really took the wind out of them. McConnell was where he was supposed to be and he made a big play."

Senior running back Artrell Miller finished with 149 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Lions, including one touchdown.

Including Miller, six players scored touchdowns for the Lions — including two for Jamorian Parker.

Owensville (9-3), which had its season ended by Ritter for a second consecutive year, was hampered turnovers.

The Dutchmen, who were in their first quarterfinal since 2016, lost two fumbles and were intercepted once. Cardinal Ritter turned two of those into two touchdowns in the first half.

"You have to give credit to Cardinal Ritter and their athletic ability," Owensville coach Nathan Cabot said. "They're a quick team. They got some takeaways early in the game and changed the tempo for us. But, you know, our guys never quit."