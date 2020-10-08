Cardinal Ritter Lions at Francis Howell Vikings

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the public.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 0-0; Francis Howell 4-1.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Francis Howell, No. 6 large school preseason, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 56, Holt 28.
Stream: HowellVikingsTV.com.
On Ritter: Makes long-awaited return to competition after its 2019 season ended after Week 7 following fallout from the use of an ineligible player. Program was dissolved by school’s administration and the entire coaching staff was replaced. Coach Brennan Spain was hired during the winter to begin the program anew. ... Senior running back Bill Jackson must serve a two-game suspension this season after playing ineligibly last season. Jackson has verbally committed to Tulsa and rushed for 847 yards and nine touchdowns last season. ... Junior receiver Luther Burden III is among the most sought after receiving prospects in the nation as he holds 40 scholarship offers. Burden caught 45 passes for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games last season. … Senior defensive lineman Jahani Thomas made 34 tackles last season. Senior lineman Sam Keeper has verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State. Junior linebacker Dorian Stone made a team-high 54 tackles last season.
On Howell: Faces Ritter for the first time in school history. ... Dominated in its last three games by outscoring its opponents 155-63. … Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with 400 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games alone. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 44 of 76 passes for 765 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Pipes has rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught eight passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 14 passes for 196 yards and one score. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman TJ Houston has made 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Gus Hetzel has made 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.
