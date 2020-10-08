Cardinal Ritter Lions at Francis Howell Vikings

On Howell: Faces Ritter for the first time in school history. ... Dominated in its last three games by outscoring its opponents 155-63. … Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with 400 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games alone. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 44 of 76 passes for 765 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Pipes has rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught eight passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 14 passes for 196 yards and one score. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman TJ Houston has made 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Gus Hetzel has made 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.