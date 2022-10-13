Cardinal Ritter Lions at Hillsboro Hawks

On Cardinal Ritter: Faces Hillsboro for the first time in program history. … Allowed 27 total points this season and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score in its last 14 quarters. … Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has completed 32 of 44 passes for 682 yards, 14 touchdowns and has not been intercepted. Rushed for 232 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 772 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has caught 27 passes for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has 26 receptions for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 45 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore Mekhi Mixon has made 45 tackles. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 36 tackles and four sacks.

On Hillsboro: Won its first seven games for the first time since 2016. … Its 79-0 victory over De Soto last week was the largest margin of victory for the Hawks this century and was fueled by four interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first quarter. … Friday will be the third time in three years the Hawks face a team ranked No. 1 in the state as they played Jackson in 2020 and 2021. … Senior running back and Kansas State recruit Austin Romaine missed the last two games with an injury but is expected to play. Romaine has rushed for 631 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 513 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has rushed for 474 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. … At linebacker Romaine leads the team with 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Patterson has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. As a unit the defense has intercepted 11 passes and recovered seven fumbles.