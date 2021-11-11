Cardinal Ritter Lions at Lutheran North Crusaders

On Lutheran North: Won four in a row since losing 56-37 to MICDS on Oct. 1. Outscored its first two district tournament opponents Soldan and Orchard Farm a combined 110-9. Has scored 50 or more points in all but one victory this season. … Senior quarterback Brian Brown has passed for 1,989 yards 25 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson has rushed for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Kevon Jacobs has 43 receptions for 715 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman receiver Justin Price has 13 receptions for 317 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Demetrious Jones has made 58 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Chuck Sills has made 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Chris Moore has made 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Julian Juszczyk has made 31 tackles and four interceptions.