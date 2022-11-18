Cardinal Ritter Lions at Park Hills Central Rebels

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 11-0; Park Hills Central 11-1.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Park Hills Central No. 8 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 54, University City 8; Park Hills Central 30, Valle 21.
Up next: Winner of Pleasant Hill (10-1) and Maryville (8-3) in Class 3 semifinals.
On Cardinal Ritter: Won third consecutive district championship. … Has played in the state semifinals three of the last four seasons. … Six opponents this season played in district championship games and three won district titles. … Held nine opponents to 9 or fewer points and did not allow more than 14 points all season. Only Helias (14) and Hillsboro (13) managed to score in double digits. … Senior running back, safety and Ole Miss recruit Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 1,231 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Senior receiver, defensive back and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has 45 receptions for 1,043 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has 39 receptions for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has passed for 1,080 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 406 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has passed for 1,179 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 88 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards has made 65 tackles, six sacks and an interception. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 73 tackles and five sacks.
On Park Hills Central: Won ninth district championship in the last 13 seasons when it avenged its lone regular season loss at Valle last week. Has won six games in a row. … Forced five turnovers in last week’s victory. …Junior athlete Jobe Bryant has 1,532 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. Returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the district final. … Junior quarterback Casen Murphy has passed for 2,423 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Kannon Harlow has 36 receptions for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior Ty Schweiss has made 102 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Sophomore Jaxon Jones has made 100 tackles. In the defensive secondary Murphy has made 40 tackles and six interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 21 sacks, 23 interceptions and recovered 19 fumbles.