Cardinal Ritter Lions at Park Hills Central Rebels

On Cardinal Ritter: Won third consecutive district championship. … Has played in the state semifinals three of the last four seasons. … Six opponents this season played in district championship games and three won district titles. … Held nine opponents to 9 or fewer points and did not allow more than 14 points all season. Only Helias (14) and Hillsboro (13) managed to score in double digits. … Senior running back, safety and Ole Miss recruit Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 1,231 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Senior receiver, defensive back and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has 45 receptions for 1,043 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has 39 receptions for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has passed for 1,080 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 406 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has passed for 1,179 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 88 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards has made 65 tackles, six sacks and an interception. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 73 tackles and five sacks.