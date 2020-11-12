Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Clair Bulldogs

On Ritter: In second district championship in three seasons. … Last won a district championship in 2018. … Forfeited postseason last fall due to use of ineligible player. … Went winless in three regular season games against Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias, which are a combined 29-1 and will play in district championship games this weekend. … Senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,268 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit William Jackson has rushed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in three games. … Junior receiver and Oklahoma recruit Luther Burden III has caught 23 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdown. … Senior receiver Keavian Long has caught 17 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. … Defensive back Maryln Jones has made 46 tackles and an interception. … Senior defensive end Sam Keeper has made 29 tackles and four sacks.