Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Clair Bulldogs
St. Clair vs. Union football

St. Clair's Miles Mardariris (32) slices through an opening and over a downed teammate during a football game against Union on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 3 District 2 championship.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Seeds, records: No. 5 Cardinal Ritter 2-3; No. 2 St. Clair 9-0.

Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.

Last week: Cardinal Ritter 45, Park Hills Central 14; St. Clair 42, Salem 7.

Up next: Winner of St. Mary’s-Kennett in a state quarterfinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.

On Ritter: In second district championship in three seasons. … Last won a district championship in 2018. … Forfeited postseason last fall due to use of ineligible player. … Went winless in three regular season games against Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias, which are a combined 29-1 and will play in district championship games this weekend. … Senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,268 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit William Jackson has rushed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in three games. … Junior receiver and Oklahoma recruit Luther Burden III has caught 23 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdown. … Senior receiver Keavian Long has caught 17 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. … Defensive back Maryln Jones has made 46 tackles and an interception. … Senior defensive end Sam Keeper has made 29 tackles and four sacks.

On St. Clair: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time in school history. … Makes first district title game appearance since 2012. … Last won a district championship in 2005. … Outscored its opponents 44-5. Posted five shutouts and held two more opponents to seven points or less. … Will play its eighth home game this season. Last road game came at Cape Girardeau Central on Oct. 16. ... No statistics have been reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.

