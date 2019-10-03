When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Cardinal Ritter 5-0 overall, 2-0 AAA Division I; St. Mary's 3-2, 1-1
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media; St. Mary's No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 72, Tolton 14; St. Mary's 33, St. Dominic 14
On Ritter: Outscored its last three opponents 171-42. Has won back-to-back games with St. Mary's and four of the last five. ...Senior quarterback Mekhi Hagens has completed 91 of 138 passes for 1,526 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. Junior running back Bill Jackson has rushed for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Luther Burden III has 34 receptions for 654 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Keavion Long has 27 receptions for 392 yards and three scores. ...Senior defensive end Joe Moore has 25 tackles and four sacks. Sophomore linebacker Dorian Stone has 38 tackles. Senior defensive back Latrezz Shelton has five interceptions.
On St. Mary's: Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 77 of 145 passes for 1,250 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has caught 34 passes for 739 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 14 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns. No one on the roster has rushed for 100 yards total this season. ... Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 42 tackles and four sacks. Sophomore defensive back DeShawn Fuller, sophomore linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. and Muxo each have 41 tackles. Kpeya and Muxo each have two interceptions. Coleman leads the team with four interceptions. The Dragons have 13 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.