Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Mary’s Dragons

When: Noon, Saturday.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 3-3 overall, 2-0 AAA Large; St. Mary’s 4-1, 2-0.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 3 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jackson 42, Cardinal Ritter 8; St. Mary’s 41, St. Dominic 14.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Cardinal Ritter: Won its last three on the field against St. Mary’s. Forfeited its 46-13 win in 2019 because of use of an ineligible player. …Gets the Dragons in between dates with defending Class 5 champion Jackson after both schools needed to fill an open week mid-season. …Ritter’s three losses this season have come to Joliet Catholic, at Lincoln College Prep and at Jackson. Those teams are a combined 18-0. …Ritter has not submitted statistics for its three most recent games. Through the first two weeks of the season junior receiver Fredrick Moore had caught five passes for 173 yards and scored four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Pernell Beasley has completed 12-of-14 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns. …Junior defensive back Lawrence McConnell made six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack against Borgia.
On St. Mary’s: Lost three in a row on the field and four of its last five to Ritter since 2014. Did not play Ritter in 2020. …Has won three in a row with an average margin of victory against Borgia, Lutheran St. Charles and St. Dominic during the streak is 46-9. …St. Mary’s has not reported stats for its most two recent games. Through its first three games senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. had caught two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. He played quarterback against Lutheran North and completed 4-of-13 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Lutheran North. …Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd made 21 tackles and two sacks in his first three games. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in his first three games.