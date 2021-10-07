Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Mary’s Dragons

On St. Mary’s: Lost three in a row on the field and four of its last five to Ritter since 2014. Did not play Ritter in 2020. …Has won three in a row with an average margin of victory against Borgia, Lutheran St. Charles and St. Dominic during the streak is 46-9. …St. Mary’s has not reported stats for its most two recent games. Through its first three games senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. had caught two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. He played quarterback against Lutheran North and completed 4-of-13 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Lutheran North. …Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd made 21 tackles and two sacks in his first three games. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in his first three games.