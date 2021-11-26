Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors

On Cardinal Ritter: Makes second consecutive semifinal appearance and third in four seasons. Finished as Class 4 runner-up in 2018. … Lost final four regular-season games, including two against reigning Class 5 champion and current semifinalist Jackson along with one each against St. Mary’s and Bowling Green. ... Defeated Lutheran North 20-18 in the district championship game. … Outscored Owensville 26-0 in the first half last week. Five different players scored touchdowns, including two by Jamorian Parker. Antwon McKay passed for two TDs and rushed for another. … Cardinal Ritter has not submitted complete statistics to STLhighschoolsports.com .

On St. Pius X–KC: Class 2 runner-up last season to Lamar. Has played in seven state title game and won four, the most recent a Class 2A title in 2002. Between 1998 and 2002 played in four state championship game and won three. …Only loss this season came to St. James which is the reigning Class 4A state champion and will defend its title this weekend. …Won six games in a row. Only opponent to score more than seven points in that stretch was Pleasant Hill last week. Defense posted four shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points scored. … Quarterback Jack Mosh passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns last week. Running back Robbie Sharp rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown, too.