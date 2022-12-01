Cardinal Ritter Lions vs. Reeds Spring Wolves

On Cardinal Ritter: Makes third state championship game appearance and second since 2018, when it finished as runner-up to Trinity. … Faces Reeds Spring for the first time in school history. … Lost in semifinals in 2020 and 2021. … Gave up a season-high 35 points in last week’s semifinal at Pleasant Hill. No other opponent scored more than 22 points. … Shut out six opponents this season, including three in a row and five in a six-game stretch. … Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has 59 receptions for 1,347 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Scored five times in the semifinal. Senior running back and Mississippi recruit Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 1,599 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 51 passes for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has passed for 1,561 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has passed for 1,377 yards, 26 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 550 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 88 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. …Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 83 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards has made 73 tackles and eight sacks. At safety Burks has made 75 tackles and one interception.