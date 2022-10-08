Cardinal Ritter rolls past Lift For Life, extends shutout streak to 14 consecutive quarters

Ryan Boyd is going to hear about it Saturday night.

And on Sunday.

Probably after Monday’s film session, too.

A senior receiver for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Boyd was all alone in the middle of the field when sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd, his younger brother, fired a dart that hit him in the hands in the end zone.

Only Ryan couldn’t quite haul it in and watched in disbelief as the ball skittered off the turf.

“I’m definitely going to get on him,” Carson Boyd said with a wide smile.

Making his second start under center and seeing significant action for his third consecutive game, Carson Boyd was outstanding as Ritter rolled to a 50-0 win over Lift For Life on Saturday at Ritter.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top-ranked team in Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Ritter (7-0) extended its shutout streak to three successive games. The Lions outscored Lutheran St. Charles, Borgia and now Lift For Life a combined 142-0. Tack on the second-half shutout the Lions pitched in a 40-14 win at Helias the week prior, they haven’t been scored on in their last 14 quarters of football.

Impressive as that may be, Ritter coach Brennan Spain is looking at the bigger picture. After back-to-back Class 3 semifinal appearances, his attention is on the end goal.

“All summer long we didn’t talk about being No. 1 in Class 3. We didn’t talk about going undefeated, blowing everybody out or not letting anybody score. The goal is to win state,” Spain said. “As long as we keep that goal in mind we have not accomplished anything. One possession, one time we’re not focused, it can all be erased.”

The No. 10 small school and No. 10 team in the Class 2 poll, Lift For Life (5-2) had its four-game win streak snapped.

The Hawks had no answers for the Lions on either side of the ball. With standout senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. in the backfield Lift For Life was focused on stopping him. Only the Lions have plenty of other playmakers.

Including Carson Boyd.

On third-and-30 at Ritter’s 48, Boyd scrambled for a 39-yard pickup. Three plays later sophomore running back Keon Sloan scored a 6-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 with 6 minutes and 56 seconds in the first.

Lift For Life’s first offensive possession went sideways in a hurry. It started at its own 4 and the Hawks wound up punting from their own 5. Ritter’s second drive started at the Hawks 37 and it took six plays for the Lions to ring up another score as Carson Boyd tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Dallas Winner-Johnson.

It would the first of three consecutive passes that went for touchdowns for Carson Boyd. He connected with Ryan Boyd for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 22-0 with 41.3 seconds in the first.

On first-and-10 from the Lift For Life 38 he found Fredrick Moore for a score to make it 28-0 with 10:14 in the second.

In one half of work Carson Boyd completed 9 of 13 passes for 178 yard and four touchdowns. He rushed for 75 yards, too. Ryan Boyd caught three passes for 62 yards and two scores. Moore caught two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, too.

“It feels amazing knowing I can get the ball to my playmakers and they can go in for a touchdown,” Carson Boyd said. “We were able to accomplish the run game which set up the passing. Our O-line did a real good job. The play-action passes, the touchdowns came from the run game. We had to establish that first.”

Lift For Life struggled all afternoon. On the opening kickoff one of its players was ejected after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. He will be ineligible for the Hawks game against Vashon next Saturday.

“That’s one of those unfortunate things that happened,” Lift For Life coach Charles Bass said. “We talk about that at practice. You’ve got to be locked in and concentrate on what’s going on and not let them take you out of your game.”

Lift For Life trotted out three different quarterbacks in an attempt to get something going on the offensive end to no avail. The Hawks were intercepted twice and fumbled the ball away twice. It was a tough afternoon for a team that won the program’s first district championship last season.

“We understood what we were up against going into the game,” Bass said. “I was looking to see us respond to adversity. We kept the ball on the ground too much to get anything accomplished.”

The lone bright spot was senior running back Da’Kion Phillips who rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries.

Lift For Life doesn’t have long to get right as it plays another state-ranked opponent in Vashon next week. The Hawks have their work cut out for them.